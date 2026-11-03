June series Cambridge International AS A Level results moved two weeks earlier

Gives international students more time to confirm university places, apply for visas and arrange travel

Students taking Cambridge International AS A Levels will receive their June series exam results almost two weeks earlier from 2027. Results for the June 2027 series will be released on 28 July 2027, the International Education group at Cambridge University Press Assessment (Cambridge) announced today.

The change responds to feedback from schools, students and families that earlier results would make a practical difference. Earlier results give students more time to confirm university places, complete enrolment, apply for visas and arrange travel. Bringing the date forward will allow students to take up a university place in the same calendar year in some countries, where previously they could not.

Earlier results will also give universities more time to review applications, confirm offers and resolve queries, and give them greater certainty when planning their international intake. University admissions processes and academic calendars vary between countries, so the benefits of an earlier results date will differ. A country-by-country guide is available.

Rod Smith, Group Managing Director, International Education, said: "Many schools and students around the world have told us that earlier results would make a real difference to them. Releasing results earlier gives students more time to sort out their next steps. We have planned this move very carefully so that schools and universities can have the same confidence in the results as they do now."

Growing demand for Cambridge International AS A Levels

Entries this June for Cambridge International AS A Levels rose 5% on the previous year, with almost 368,000 students in 3,492 schools across 122 countries receiving results. Recognised by more than 2,500 universities worldwide, these qualifications equip learners with the academic knowledge, independent thinking and problem-solving skills needed to succeed at university and beyond. Their acceptance now extends well beyond traditional destinations such as the UK, the US, Canada and Australia, with leading universities across an increasingly diverse range of countries welcoming the qualifications.

Results dates for the March and November series of Cambridge International AS A Levels remain unchanged, as do the results dates for June series Cambridge IGCSE and O Level. Deadlines for post-results services are also unchanged. Enquiries about Results and Access to Scripts will open on results day. Cambridge will share further guidance with schools ahead of the June 2027 series.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261102151819/en/

Contacts:

Dr Karen Birmingham

karen.birmingham@cambridge.org