Finimize's investing content will help power Charlie, Quartz's AI-powered personal banker to bring relevant and personalised insights to retail investors

Financial information platform Finimize today announces a partnership with wealth platform Quartz to provide trusted, accessible investing content to its members in the UK.

Finimize's expertise in engaging retail investors and tailored investing content will help to power Charlie, Quartz's AI-powered personal banker, delivering relevant financial news and insights tailored to members' portfolios, interests and goals.

This will allow members to better understand how market developments relate to their own financial lives, rather than having to follow general market news across multiple providers offering a more holistic, personalised experience.

Charlie will use Finimize content to answer members' questions with up-to-date context, flag relevant news about their holdings, and curate reading lists based on portfolios and goals.

The partnership will also include an educational guide promoted to Finimize's UK subscribers and saw Quartz participate at Finimize's annual Modern Investor Summit in 2026.

André Silva, Co-founder CEO, Quartz said:"Finimize's audience are exactly the kind of curious, engaged retail investors Quartz is built for, and its content is some of the sharpest and most trusted in the market.

"Licensing it means Charlie, our AI-powered personal banker, can give every Quartz member relevant, personalised investing news, analysis and insights. Being part of the Summit put us in front of an audience that really cares about its money."

Carl Hazeley, CEO, Finimize said: "We know retail investors are looking for new approaches to personal finance guidance and they're increasingly comfortable using AI-powered tools to get the insights they need.

"This partnership ensures that Quartz members are getting content which is personalised and relevant as part of a seamless, trustworthy experience. Together we can help build trust and understanding through high-quality insights."

About Finimize

Finimize is the research partner for modern investors. With over 1 million engaged members, it is one of the largest retail investor communities globally. Finimize for Business enables more than 350 financial institutions to provide trusted content and insight that drives engagement, revenue, and retention.

About Quartz

The first wealth platform built to truly understand you. Quartz brings your entire financial life into one place and pairs you with Charlie, an AI-powered personal banker that understands your wealth, your goals, and your ambitions. Personalised financial intelligence, available 24/7, at a fraction of the cost.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261102953052/en/

Contacts:

Media contact:

Nicole Green

nicole@fortuneandgreen.co.uk