BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Establishment of Committees
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 03
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55
Establishment of Committees
The Board of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (the "Company") announces that it has established separate Nomination and Remuneration Committees with immediate effect. The changes form part of the Board's ongoing review of its governance arrangements and Committee structure.
Mr Andrew Impey has been appointed Chairman of the Nomination Committee and Ms Sapna Shah has been appointed Chairman of the Remuneration Committee, in each case with effect from 2 November 2026. All Directors will serve as members of both the Committees.
There is no other information required to be disclosed under UKLR 6.4.6R in respect of Mr Impey and Ms Shah.
Lucy Dina
For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Date: 2 November 2026