BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Establishment of Committees

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 03

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Establishment of Committees

The Board of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (the "Company") announces that it has established separate Nomination and Remuneration Committees with immediate effect. The changes form part of the Board's ongoing review of its governance arrangements and Committee structure.

Mr Andrew Impey has been appointed Chairman of the Nomination Committee and Ms Sapna Shah has been appointed Chairman of the Remuneration Committee, in each case with effect from 2 November 2026. All Directors will serve as members of both the Committees.

There is no other information required to be disclosed under UKLR 6.4.6R in respect of Mr Impey and Ms Shah.

Lucy Dina

For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Date: 2 November 2026