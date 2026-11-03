Zendure DE GmbH: Zendure Announces Black Friday 2026 Deals: Up to 45% Off Smart Plug-in Energy Storage Solutions

Zendure Announces Black Friday 2026 Deals: Up to 45% Off Smart Plug-in Energy Storage Solutions

Major savings on flagship SolarFlow 2400 Pro, SolarFlow AC+ retrofit series, and Agentic HEMS bundles, paired with exclusive early-bird vouchers and complimentary hardware.

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendure, a global pioneer in Plug-in Home Energy Management Systems (HEMS), today announced its Black Friday 2026 campaign, offering discounts of up to 45% on smart clean energy solutions. Running from 2 November through 7 December 2026 across Zendure's official website and Amazon, the promotion empowers homeowners to maximize solar self-consumption and curb winter energy costs through intelligent storage.

Exclusive Black Friday Promotional Deals

Phase 1: Main Sale (2 - 29 November 2026) SolarFlow 2400 Pro + 4 × 515 W Solar Panels : €1,199 (regularly €2,099, saving €900 / approx. 43%). Includes four complimentary ground-mount stands valued at €118. SolarFlow 2400 AC+ plus 1 × AB3000L Battery : €1,198 (regularly €1,798, saving €600 / approx. 33%). Includes a free Zendure Smart Meter D0 valued at €99.

Phase 2: Cyber Week & Extended Deals (30 November - 7 December 2026) SolarFlow 2400 Pro + 1 × AB3000L Battery + 4 × 515 W Solar Panels : €1,698 (regularly €2,798, saving €1,100 / approx. 39%). Includes four complimentary ground-mount stands valued at €118. SolarFlow 1600 AC+ plus 1 × AB2000L Battery : €799 (regularly €1,448, saving €649 / approx. 45%). Customers can add a 6-in-1 Power Strip Cube (worth €69.99) for just €1.

Stackable Early-Access & Cyber Monday Incentives Early Access (2 - 11 November): Selected SolarFlow 2400 AC+ and SolarFlow 2400 Pro battery bundles qualify for an additional €50 off (excl. VAT) , accompanied by free power meters or ground-mount stands. Cyber Monday (30 November - 7 December): Standalone AB3000L expansion batteries are reduced by €50 (excl. VAT) .



Intelligent Energy Management for Every Household

Designed to cover every home solar configuration, Zendure's discounted lineup features the flagship SolarFlow 2400 Pro for high-yield balcony and rooftop setups, alongside the SolarFlow 2400 AC+ and SolarFlow 1600 AC+ systems engineered for seamless, plug-and-play retrofitting onto existing PV installations. Centered on Zendure's Agentic HEMS and powered by the ZenPulse AI forecasting model, the ecosystem intelligently coordinates energy production, storage, and consumption against dynamic electricity tariffs to maximize self-sufficiency.

All offers feature Zendure's 30-day price guarantee. For more information, visit Zendure's Black Friday campaign portal.

About Zendure

Driven by our purpose to accelerate a sustainable future, Zendure is a global pioneer of plug-in HEMS. With R&D and operations centers spanning major tech hubs like Silicon Valley and the Greater Bay Area, alongside Japan and Germany, our vision is to become The Home Energy Hub of the AI Era. Zendure's mission is to empower every household worldwide with the ultimate freedom of energy control. We deliver this through the SolarFlow ecosystem-combining modular storage, intelligent power management, and flexible solar input. Scaling seamlessly from plug-and-play and retrofit storage to whole-home energy management, SolarFlow maximizes self-consumption, reduces grid dependence, and ensures reliable backup.

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