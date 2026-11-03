Former Ovio Solutions CEO launches new consultancy combining deep expertise across recruitment, staffing and the contingent workforce with broader strategy, leadership and business advisory support.

Portsmouth, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2026) - Business leader and contingent workforce expert Joe Taffurelli has officially launched The Long View, a new strategy, leadership and workforce consultancy helping founders, boards and leadership teams solve complex problems, make better decisions and build stronger businesses for the long term.





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The Long View brings together three areas of Taffurelli's experience: Strategy. Leadership. Workforce.

The consultancy will support organisations navigating growth, transformation, leadership challenges and increasingly complex workforce decisions.

Taffurelli's deepest sector expertise lies across recruitment, staffing, umbrella, payroll, CIS and the wider contingent workforce ecosystem, where he has spent more than a decade leading businesses, advising organisations and contributing to industry and policy discussions.

Alongside this specialist expertise, The Long View will support founders, boards and leadership teams with strategy, operating models, transformation, organisational effectiveness and executive leadership.

Joe Taffurelli, founder of The Long View, said: "I've spent most of my career building businesses, leading teams and working through the difficult bit between having a strategy and actually making it happen.

"Sometimes that means solving a workforce challenge, such as reviewing an operating model, launching a CIS proposition, navigating regulatory change or rethinking a contingent labour supply chain.

"The common thread is helping businesses make better decisions today without losing sight of what they are trying to build for the long term."

Taffurelli most recently served as CEO of Ovio Solutions, having previously spent ten years at Liquid Friday, including as Chief Operating Officer.

His wider experience includes eight years as a Board Member of the Freelancer & Contractor Services Association, working with government and policymakers and contributing to industry discussions around employment, taxation and the flexible workforce.

Through The Long View, he will provide support across three core areas:

1. Workforce & Contingent Labour: Strategic, commercial and operational support across recruitment, staffing, umbrella, payroll, CIS, workforce models, supply chains, compliance readiness and new service development.

2. Strategy & Transformation: Growth strategy, business planning, operating model design, transformation, organisational effectiveness and strategic projects.

3. Leadership & Executive Support: Fractional and interim CEO and COO support, executive coaching, mentoring, leadership effectiveness, governance and accountability.

Taffurelli added: "One of the things I've learned is that growth on its own is not enough. You can grow revenue and still build a worse business. The more interesting question is whether the decisions you are making today are creating a stronger, more resilient and more valuable business tomorrow."

Alongside consultancy work, The Long View will provide a platform for Taffurelli's speaking, writing and commentary across strategy, leadership, recruitment, staffing, contingent labour and the changing world of work.

The Long View is now officially open.

About Joe Taffurelli

Joe Taffurelli is a business leader, consultant, speaker and specialist in the recruitment, staffing, umbrella and contingent workforce sectors. His career spans senior leadership, business growth, organisational transformation, workforce strategy and public policy.

He has held CEO and COO positions, served for eight years on the Board of the Freelancer & Contractor Services Association and contributed to industry and government discussions around employment, taxation and the flexible workforce.

Through The Long View, Joe works with founders, boards and leadership teams across strategy, leadership and workforce, helping organisations solve complex problems, navigate change and build stronger businesses for the long term.

About The Long View

The Long View is a strategy, leadership and workforce consultancy founded by Joe Taffurelli.

It combines deep specialist expertise across recruitment, staffing, umbrella, payroll, CIS and the contingent workforce with broader experience across strategy, transformation, leadership, operations and execution.

The Long View works with founders, boards and leadership teams to solve complex business problems, make better decisions and build stronger businesses for the long term.

Deep sector expertise. Broader business thinking.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322097