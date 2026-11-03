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TR

WKN: A41YK9 | ISIN: FR0014014ZV8 | Ticker-Symbol: 6VD0
Frankfurt
03.11.26 | 08:01
1,238 Euro
-22,91 % -0,368
Branche
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1-Jahres-Chart
TRACTIAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
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1,3001,51609:01
Actusnews Wire
03.11.2026 08:23 Uhr
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TRACTIAL: Electronic invoicing: PA-E obtains ISO/IEC 27001 certification for its accredited platform project

TRACTIAL announces that PA-E, a subsidiary of IBEXIAL dedicated to electronic invoicing infrastructure, has obtained ISO/IEC 27001 certification for its information security management system and has received confirmation that its application for Accredited Platform status is under review.

This certification forms part of PA-E's application for registration as an Accredited Platform, submitted to the French Directorate General of Public Finances (DGFiP) in August 2026. The application remains under review.

ISO 27001: A HIGH STANDARD FOR INFORMATION SECURITY

ISO/IEC 27001 certification is one of the regulatory requirements applicable to operators seeking registration as an Accredited Platform. It attests to the implementation of a management system designed to identify, control and monitor information security risks.

Obtaining this certification represents a significant milestone for PA-E, without prejudging the DGFiP's decision or the fulfilment of the other conditions required for registration. This certification is an important step in the development of PA-E's project, in a field complementary to TRACTIAL's payment and financial infrastructure activities.

This development comes as the French electronic invoicing reform entered into force on September 1, 2026, with a further deadline in September 2027 for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and microenterprises to issue electronic invoices.

FROM INVOICING TO PAYMENT: EXPANDING THE SCOPE OF FINTECH-AS-A-SERVICE

For businesses, invoicing and payments are part of the same operational workflow: issuing an invoice, collecting payment, tracking its status and reconciling transactions. This convergence aligns with TRACTIAL's positioning in Fintech-as-a-Service and Embedded Finance.

TRACTIAL provides the regulated financial infrastructure and payment services. IBEXIAL develops the technologies enabling their integration into business software. PA-E is developing infrastructure dedicated to electronic invoicing.

This opportunity forms part of the TRACTIAL Group's Fintech-as-a-Service strategy and remains subject to the necessary authorisations, agreements and developments, as well as commercial adoption of the services concerned.

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