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WKN: A41YK9 | ISIN: FR0014014ZV8 | Ticker-Symbol: 6VD0
Frankfurt
02.06.26 | 08:04
2,530 Euro
+2,64 % +0,065
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRACTIAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRACTIAL SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,8002,83009:21
Actusnews Wire
02.06.2026 07:53 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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TRACTIAL: Webinar - June 16: Understanding The Embedded Finance Model

Following the signing of an agreement to launch a first blockchain-native embedded finance integration with a B2B SaaS platform, TRACTIAL is organising an educational webinar on Tuesday, 16 June 2026 at 6:00 p.m., hosted by Jim DORRA, Chief Executive Officer.

The session will explain what this milestone means for TRACTIAL: the evolution of its regulated payment infrastructure towards a model in which its financial services can be integrated directly into companies' business software.

The webinar will cover the rationale behind this first integration, the embedded finance market, and the questions this new stage raises for the Group's trajectory.

Participants can register now to receive access details for the webinar and submit their questions in advance.



[ REGISTER AND SUBMIT A QUESTION ]



The questions submitted during registration will help identify the key areas of focus around the model: integration into business software, the role of TRACTIAL IBANs, the role of blockchain, wallets, stablecoins, and validation steps.

A selection of questions may be addressed during the session, in compliance with the applicable framework governing financial communications by listed companies.



WEBINAR PARTICIPATION DETAILS

Date: Tuesday, 16 June 2026
Time: 6:00 p.m. (UTC+2)
Format: Online webinar
Speaker: Jim DORRA, Chief Executive Officer of TRACTIAL
Registration and questions: [ REGISTER AND SUBMIT A QUESTION ]

TRACTIAL reminds participants that this webinar is intended as an educational public information resource. It does not constitute a communication of final commercial results, a quantified financial forecast, or a recommendation or inducement to invest.



ABOUT TRACTIAL


TRACTIAL is a French financial infrastructure group listed on Euronext Growth Paris, developing payment infrastructures and regulated financial services for the European market.

Authorized as a Payment Institution by the ACPR and registered as a Digital Asset Service Provider (PSAN) with the AMF, the Company operates technological infrastructures and financial platforms used by businesses to integrate payments, financial accounts, Stablecoins and conversion solutions between traditional currencies and digital assets (crypto-assets), notably through gateways between traditional finance and certain cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, within a European regulatory framework.

At the intersection of traditional finance, blockchain and digital currencies, TRACTIAL develops infrastructures designed to support the evolution of payment systems and the emergence of a new generation of digital financial services.
Regulatory information :
  • Payment Institution supervised by the ACPR - CIB 16748
  • Registered with the REGAFI register of the Banque de France - identifier n°61076
  • Registered as a Digital Asset Service Provider (PSAN) with the AMF (procedures underway under the European MiCA regulation)

TRACTIAL is listed on Euronext Growth Paris
(ISIN Code: FR0014014ZV8 - Ticker: ALTRA)
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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98481-tractial-2026-06-02-webinar-june-16-understanding-the-embedded-finance-model.pdf

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