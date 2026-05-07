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WKN: A41YK9 | ISIN: FR0014014ZV8 | Ticker-Symbol: 6VD0
Frankfurt
07.05.26 | 09:35
2,650 Euro
-6,36 % -0,180
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRACTIAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRACTIAL SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,7602,80012:42
Actusnews Wire
07.05.2026 07:53 Uhr
158 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

TRACTIAL: Strategic Webinar: Fintech Trajectory, Warrants and Next Steps

As part of the evolution of its strategy, TRACTIAL announces the organization of a strategic webinar, to be held on Monday, May 18, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. (UTC+2), aimed at presenting to the market the key pillars of its trajectory and the next steps in its development.

This session, hosted by Jim DORRA, Chief Executive Officer, is intended to enhance the clarity of the Group's positioning as a regulated fintech infrastructure player, at the intersection of payments, fintech-as-a-service and digital assets.



CLARIFYING AN ONGOING STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION

Over recent months, TRACTIAL has undertaken a refocusing of its business model around a financial infrastructure combining payment services, financial accounts and the progressive integration of blockchain technologies.

This webinar will notably address:

  • the proposed issuance and free allocation of warrants (BSA), submitted to the vote of the Extraordinary General Meeting, including its objectives and potential implementation framework, subject to approval;
  • the articulation between the Group's current activities, its exposure to digital assets and ongoing regulatory developments, in particular in the context of the MiCA regulation;
  • the first operational milestones related to the integration of the fintech-as-a-service offering with a partner platform.



A SESSION TO SUPPORT MARKET UNDERSTANDING

This webinar is part of a broader initiative to establish regular points of engagement with the market, in order to support a clearer understanding of the Group's business model and ongoing developments.

Content from this session may be made available in various formats to facilitate access, reuse and understanding over time.

Participants will have the opportunity to submit questions in advance during registration. A selection of these questions may be addressed during the session.



REGISTRATION

Participants wishing to attend may register now via the following link:

[ REGISTER FOR THE WEBINAR* ]

*The webinar will be conducted in French.


ABOUT TRACTIAL

TRACTIAL is a French financial infrastructure group listed on Euronext Growth Paris, developing payment infrastructures and regulated financial services for the European market.
Authorized as a Payment Institution by the ACPR and registered as a Digital Asset Service Provider (PSAN) with the AMF, the Company operates technological infrastructures and financial platforms used by businesses to integrate payments, financial accounts, stablecoins and conversion solutions between traditional currencies and digital assets (crypto-assets), notably through gateways between traditional finance and certain cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, within a European regulatory framework.

At the intersection of traditional finance, blockchain and digital currencies, TRACTIAL develops infrastructures designed to support the evolution of payment systems and the emergence of a new generation of digital financial services.
Regulatory information :
  • Payment Institution supervised by the ACPR - CIB 16748
  • Registered with the REGAFI register of the Banque de France - identifier n°61076
  • Registered as a Digital Asset Service Provider (PSAN) with the AMF (procedures underway under the European MiCA regulation)

TRACTIAL is listed on Euronext Growth Paris
(ISIN Code: FR0014014ZV8 - Ticker: ALTRA)
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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98153-tractial-2026-05-07-strategic-webinar-fintech-trajectory-warrants.pdf

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© 2026 Actusnews Wire
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