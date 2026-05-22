TRACTIAL: Summary and Replay of the Strategic Webinar Now Available

Fintech trajectory, proposed free allocation of share warrants and next steps

TRACTIAL held its strategic webinar on Monday, 18 May 2026, dedicated to the Group's trajectory, its positioning as a regulated fintech infrastructure provider, and the main questions currently being followed by the market.

Hosted by Jim DORRA, this session aimed to provide greater clarity on TRACTIAL's model, at the intersection of payments, Fintech-as-a-Service, embedded finance, regulated digital assets and the European MiCA framework.





RESPONSES PROVIDED ON STRUCTURING TOPICS

Ahead of the webinar, TRACTIAL invited shareholders and registered participants to submit their questions. The contributions received helped identify the main areas of market attention and guide the presentation towards the most structuring themes for understanding the Group's trajectory.

During the session, Management reviewed the foundations of TRACTIAL's strategic refocusing and provided several clarifications on the evolution of its fintech infrastructure: the integration of financial services into partner user journeys, payment accounts, IBANs, flow automation, compliance modules and the potential role of stablecoins within a European regulatory framework.

Management also provided explanations on the proposed free allocation of warrants to all shareholders, submitted to the vote of the Extraordinary General Meeting, recalling the logic of shareholder alignment and the framework under which this operation could be implemented in the event of approval.

Questions relating to MiCA, crypto-assets and Bitcoin reserves were also addressed, with a clear distinction between the Group's operational positioning, focused on infrastructure, use cases and regulated services, and the long-term approach linked to the patrimonial allocation in Bitcoin, conducted in a disciplined manner.





FULL SUMMARY AND REPLAY

This session reflects TRACTIAL's intention to establish a more participatory format for dialogue with the market, based on shareholder listening, education and the continuous improvement of its financial communication. To extend this approach and facilitate access to the content, TRACTIAL is making available a detailed summary of the webinar as well as its replay.

Shareholders, investors and interested parties wishing to receive these materials may request them from the Company via the following link, in order to receive them by email:





[ RECEIVE THE SUMMARY ]



This English summary is provided for English-speaking audiences; the replay includes English subtitles. The webinar was conducted in French.





ABOUT TRACTIAL



TRACTIAL is a French financial infrastructure group listed on Euronext Growth Paris, developing payment infrastructures and regulated financial services for the European market.



Authorized as a Payment Institution by the ACPR and registered as a Digital Asset Service Provider (PSAN) with the AMF, the Company operates technological infrastructures and financial platforms used by businesses to integrate payments, financial accounts, stablecoins and conversion solutions between traditional currencies and digital assets (crypto-assets), notably through gateways between traditional finance and certain cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, within a European regulatory framework.



At the intersection of traditional finance, blockchain and digital currencies, TRACTIAL develops infrastructures designed to support the evolution of payment systems and the emergence of a new generation of digital financial services.

Regulatory information : Payment Institution supervised by the ACPR - CIB 16748

Registered with the REGAFI register of the Banque de France - identifier n°61076

Registered as a Digital Asset Service Provider (PSAN) with the AMF (procedures underway under the European MiCA regulation)

TRACTIAL is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

(ISIN Code: FR0014014ZV8 - Ticker: ALTRA)

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98374-tractial-2026-05-21-summary-and-replay-strategic-webinar-now-available.pdf