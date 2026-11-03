DKSH Management Ltd.
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Media release
DKSH has been named one of Fortune's "100 Best Companies to Work For in Southeast Asia" for the second consecutive year, securing 21st place in the 2026 ranking. This recognition highlights DKSH's continued commitment to creating a positive and engaging workplace across the region.
Singapore, November 3, 2026 - DKSH, a leading Market Expansion Services provider and trusted partner for companies seeking growth opportunities in Asia and beyond, has achieved 21st place in the 2026 "Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For in Southeast Asia". For the second year in a row, this recognition reflects DKSH's commitment to creating an engaging and high-performing work environment and reinforces what makes DKSH a unique place to build a career.
About DKSH
For more information please contact:
DKSH Holding Ltd.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DKSH Management Ltd.
|Wiesenstrasse 8
|8008 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|044 386 72 72
|E-mail:
|media@dksh.com
|Internet:
|www.dksh.com
|ISIN:
|CH0126673539
|Valor:
|12667353
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2426790
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2426790 03.11.2026 CET/CEST