DKSH Management Ltd. / Key word(s): Sustainability

DKSH Continues Driving Equity in Women Health Through its "Patient Purpose Day 2026"



04.11.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST





Media release DKSH Business Unit Healthcare wraps up "Patient Purpose Day 2026", its annual global initiative to enhance patient outcomes, by delivering meaningful healthcare activities across 14 markets globally. This year's initiative continued the theme, "Driving Equity in Women Health", aligning with DKSH's commitment to supporting under-served communities and advancing equitable access to healthcare, particularly for women. Singapore, November 4, 2026 - DKSH Business Unit Healthcare, a leading strategic healthcare business partner and integrated end-to-end commercialization platform in Asia Pacific and beyond, has successfully concluded the fourth edition of its annual "Patient Purpose Day" initiative. Supporting one of DKSH's four sustainability objectives, creating a positive local impact, the employee-driven program was held across 14 markets and reinforces the company's commitment to improving patient outcomes and expanding access to healthcare through meaningful community engagement, with a particular focus on women's health.



According to the DKSH Healthcare's Women's Health Expert Council, women are more likely than men to report unmet medical needs and are less likely to perceive that they have access to quality healthcare services. Disparities in healthcare still exist, especially in conditions that mainly or only affect women. Women's health often gets less attention, including HPV, cervical lesions, vaginal bacterial infections, and candidiasis. There are persistent barriers to women's health awareness, access, and equity, including cultural barriers, like stigma and the burden of caregiving, clinical barriers, like insufficient discussion on proactive screening and treatment options, as well as financial and time costs for treatments. As a results, 2 out 3 women surveyed in 61 countries face healthcare access issues1 and 1 in 4 women are unable to make decisions about their own healthcare2.



Recognizing these challenges, DKSH continued the theme "Driving Equity in Women Health" for the second consecutive year at "Patient Purpose Day 2026". The initiative empowered employees to serve as patient advocates and contribute to initiatives addressing healthcare disparities faced by women. Employees worked alongside healthcare professionals, partners, and local organizations to make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients and communities.



DKSH markets tailored their "Patient Purpose Day" initiatives to address local community needs. Activities ranged from women's health education workshops and disease awareness campaigns to free health screenings, fundraising efforts, and support programs for underserved populations. Through the collective efforts of employees and partners, the initiative reached thousands of patients and community members across the region, helping to improve health literacy, encourage proactive care, and expanding access to essential healthcare services. In addition, a total donation of roughly CHF 85,000 was raised. About "Patient Purpose Day"

Patient Purpose Day" is a global initiative by DKSH to showcase the Group's as well as the Business Unit Healthcare's continued efforts to bridge the inequality gap, improve patient outcomes, and enrich people's lives. Established in 2023, the initiative brings together donations, community engagement activities, and healthcare programs across different markets, reinforcing DKSH's commitment to enhancing patient outcomes and fostering a more meaningful impact on the healthcare landscape. Held annually in September, the initiative has continued to expand its impact, achieving a double increase in financial donations compared to its inaugural year in 2023. In 2024, the focus of "Patient Purpose Day" was on elder care, acknowledging the urgent requirement to support the region's aging populations through collaborative community efforts. In 2025, DKSH also emphasized "Equity in women's health", addressing underfunding and gender-based barriers in medical care and non-communicable disease prevention.



About DKSH

For more than 160 years, DKSH has been delivering growth for companies in Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America across its Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, DKSH offers sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, e-commerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services, following its purpose of enriching people's lives. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 35 markets with 26,840 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2025. DKSH Business Unit Healthcare distributes pharmaceuticals, consumer health, over-the-counter products and medical devices. With around 7,580 specialists, the Business Unit generated net sales of CHF 5.8 billion in 2025. www.dksh.com/hec For more information please contact:



DKSH Healthcare

Kamonkarn Parwasuthikarn

Group Manager, Marketing & Communications

kamonkarn.p@dksh.com



DKSH Holding Ltd.

Melanie Grüter

Manager, Group Media Relations

melanie.grueter@dksh.com



End of Media Release

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