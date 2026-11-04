DKSH Management Ltd.
/ Key word(s): Sustainability
Media release
DKSH Business Unit Healthcare wraps up "Patient Purpose Day 2026", its annual global initiative to enhance patient outcomes, by delivering meaningful healthcare activities across 14 markets globally. This year's initiative continued the theme, "Driving Equity in Women Health", aligning with DKSH's commitment to supporting under-served communities and advancing equitable access to healthcare, particularly for women.
Singapore, November 4, 2026 - DKSH Business Unit Healthcare, a leading strategic healthcare business partner and integrated end-to-end commercialization platform in Asia Pacific and beyond, has successfully concluded the fourth edition of its annual "Patient Purpose Day" initiative. Supporting one of DKSH's four sustainability objectives, creating a positive local impact, the employee-driven program was held across 14 markets and reinforces the company's commitment to improving patient outcomes and expanding access to healthcare through meaningful community engagement, with a particular focus on women's health.
About "Patient Purpose Day"
For more information please contact:
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DKSH Management Ltd.
|Wiesenstrasse 8
|8008 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|044 386 72 72
|E-mail:
|media@dksh.com
|Internet:
|www.dksh.com
|ISIN:
|CH0126673539
|Valor:
|12667353
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2423210
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2423210 04.11.2026 CET/CEST