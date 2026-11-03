Linker Vision Unveils Linker AI Nexa to Bring Physical AI to City Governance

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Linker Vision, a Physical AI company, today unveiled Linker AI Nexa at Smart City Expo World Congress 2026. Combining physical AI and agentic AI with NVIDIA technologies, the platform connects real-time city data with government standard operating procedures (SOPs) to coordinate action for public safety, resilience and sustainability.

Designed to bring Physical AI into real-world operations securely and at scale, Nexa builds on Linker Vision's existing AI capabilities by integrating real-time data, AI agents, domain knowledge and digital twin technologies. It extends perception and analytics into intelligent decision-making and coordinated action, enabling organizations to build, deploy and scale Physical AI applications across cities and industries.

Linker Vision also announced its collaboration with MVRDV, the internationally renowned Dutch architecture and urban design firm, to bring AI-powered digital twins into urban planning and climate adaptation, with applications expanding across Europe.

From city SOPs to coordinated action

The platform integrates NVIDIA accelerated computing, AI models and digital twin technologies. NVIDIA Metropolis Blueprint for video search and summarization (VSS) and NVIDIA Cosmos open world foundation models help interpret video and understand real-world conditions. NVIDIA Omniverse libraries and OpenUSD unify city, tree and environmental data in a digital twin built using 3D Gaussian Splatting. NVIDIA Nemotron reasoning models enable users to explore scenarios and optimize shade through natural language.

Linker AI Nexa connects real-world understanding with city SOPs through four steps:

Sense: Interpret real-time camera and IoT sensor data.

Interpret real-time camera and IoT sensor data. Predict: Assess potential outcomes using simulation and environmental models.

Assess potential outcomes using simulation and environmental models. Decide: Identify responsible teams and recommended actions based on city SOPs.

Identify responsible teams and recommended actions based on city SOPs. Act: Coordinate workflows and trigger responses through connected systems.

This modular and repeatable framework can be adapted to different operational environments, domain knowledge and tools. With security policies and operational controls governing AI-driven actions, it enables cities and enterprises to accelerate validation and deployment, and scale Physical AI applications efficiently.

Application examples are to focus on flood and typhoon response, building on Linker Vision's experience in monitoring road hazards and traffic incidents. Its city-scale Lighthouse Project with the Kaohsiung City Government in Taiwan provides an operational foundation for these applications.

Scaling urban climate solutions with MVRDV

Linker Vision and MVRDV combine urban design expertise with physical AI and agentic AI to help cities evaluate climate adaptation measures before implementation. MVRDV contributes scientific data and evaluation criteria, while the ESG agent helps planners identify heat hotspots, assess planting options and simulate long-term outcomes.

In Taipei, urban forest applications with the ESG agent demonstrate the following benefits:

10×+ tree survey throughput: From approximately 100 to over 1,000 trees per person per day using 3DGS scanning.

From approximately 100 to over 1,000 trees per person per day using 3DGS scanning. Over 3× projected shade coverage: Pilot simulations show an increase from 15.7% to over 50% within 15 years.

Pilot simulations show an increase from 15.7% to over 50% within 15 years. 15-year outcomes simulated in 10 minutes: Assess future canopy, shade and thermal comfort before planting.

Assess future canopy, shade and thermal comfort before planting. Multiple design iterations in one hour: Compared with approximately two weeks per iteration.

Linker Vision and MVRDV are exploring opportunities across Europe, including Poland, the Netherlands, Ireland and Berlin, Germany. The collaboration aims to extend the platform's applications from urban forests to residential communities, urban regeneration, public spaces and rooftop utilization, supporting broader adoption across the region.

Following a "build once, reuse many times" approach, the shared digital twin and AI framework adapts to local data, planning priorities and governance needs, allowing one foundation to support multiple applications across cities.

"Cities need AI that turns information into action and delivers measurable value," said Paul Shieh, Founder and CEO of Linker Vision. "By combining NVIDIA technologies with physical AI and agentic AI, we connect real-world understanding with city operations. Together with MVRDV, we are extending this approach across Europe to help cities become safer, more resilient and more sustainable."

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/linker-vision-unveils-linker-ai-nexa-to-bring-physical-ai-to-city-governance-302926350.html