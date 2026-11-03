Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2026) - Graphano Energy Ltd. (TSXV: GEL) (FSE: 97G0) ("Graphano" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the ground geophysical phase of its exploration program at the Black Jack graphite discovery, located approximately one kilometre northwest of the Company's Black Pearl graphite discovery in Québec. During the field program, three new graphite occurrences (Black 3, 4 and 5) were identified between the Black Jack and Black Pearl graphite discoveries. Compilation of results to date supports a 4-kilometre-long conductive trend hosting multiple graphite occurrences.

A field crew led by St Pierre Exploration will be mobilized back to the project to carry out stripping, mapping and channel sampling of the new graphite zones within the next two weeks.

Black Jack was identified during the Company's spring 2026 prospecting program. As previously reported on June 4, 2026, 28 grab samples collected from the exposed graphite-bearing horizon at Black Jack returned graphitic carbon values ranging from 12.0% Cg to 26.5% Cg, with an average grade of 19.8% Cg. Grab samples are selective by nature and are not necessarily representative of the average grade of the mineralized zone. Along the same trend, shallow drilling at the Black Pearl in 2025, conducted to follow up surface channel sampling of 14 metres grading 15.1% Cg, confirmed extensive near-surface graphite mineralization in several conductive zones. Significant drill intersections included 12.25 metres grading 4.81% Cg and 8.61 metres grading 11.33% Cg. For full details, see Graphano's news release dated October 14, 2025.

Luisa Moreno, Chief Executive Office of the Company, stated: "The ongoing positive results from the Black Pearl - Black Jack area highlight the district-scale potential of this previously unexplored area. The continued discovery of new graphite occurrences in geological units similar to those hosting major graphite deposits in the Lac des Iles region confirms this trend's strong potential. We look forward to receiving the pending channel sample assays from Black Jack and to advancing these new zones in the upcoming field program."

Black Jack Exploration Update

Assay results are currently still pending for the 98 channel samples submitted for laboratory analysis on September 30th, 2026 from the Company's prospecting and stripping program at the Black Jack graphite discovery. Stripping defined graphite mineralization over a length of approximately 125 metres with surface widths ranging from 4 to 24 metres. Further details, along with the assay results, will be released once the data has been received and reviewed.

During October, St Pierre Exploration completed a total of 9.85 line-kilometres of ground electromagnetic ("EM") surveys consisting of horizontal loop electromagnetic ("Max-Min II") and very low frequency electromagnetic ("VLF-EM") surveys to guide further prospecting and to evaluate the extent of the graphite mineralization. During this program, three new surface occurrences of visible graphite mineralization (Black 3, 4, and 5) were identified between the Black Jack and Black Pearl discoveries. Compilation of results to date supports a 4-kilometre-long conductive trend hosting the various graphite occurrences (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Compilation of Black Jack - Black Pearl Graphite Trend



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Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content disclosed in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Roger Dahn, B.Sc., P.Geo., a director of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Dahn is not independent of the Company.

About Graphano Energy

Graphano Energy Ltd. is an exploration and development company focused on evaluating, acquiring, and developing energy metals resources from exploration to production. Graphite is one of the most in-demand technology minerals that is required for a green and sustainable world. The Company's Lac Aux Bouleaux property, situated adjacent to Canada's only producing graphite mine, in Québec, Canada, has historically been an active area for natural graphite. With the demand for graphite growing in some of the most prominent and cutting-edge industries, such as lithium batteries in electric cars and other energy storage technologies, the Company is developing its project to meet the demands of the future.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things, the interpretation and significance of the ground geophysical survey results, the potential continuity, extent, width and scale of graphite mineralization along the identified 4-kilometre conductive trend, the potential for additional graphite discoveries, planned stripping, mapping and channel sampling programs, the timing and results of pending assay analyses, and the Company's future exploration activities and plans to further advance its projects. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Graphano, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, risks associated with possible accidents and other risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, risks associated with the interpretation of exploration results, the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental clearances necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans, the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. These risks, as well as others, are disclosed within the Company's filing on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, the Canadian Securities Administrators' national system that all market participants use for filings and disclosure, which investors are encouraged to review prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Company. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. Graphano does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

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