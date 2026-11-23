Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2026) - Graphano Energy Ltd. (TSXV: GEL) (OTC Pink: GELEF) (FSE: 97G0) ("Graphano" or the "Company") is pleased to report strong channel sampling results from the fall stripping and trenching program at its Black Jack graphite discovery, located approximately one kilometre northwest of the Company's Black Pearl graphite discovery in Québec. The program defined graphite mineralization over a length of approximately 125 metres, with surface widths of 4 to 26 metres. All eleven channels returned graphite mineralization, with grades of up to 23.05% graphitic carbon ("Cg"), and the mineralization has not yet been fully delineated.

Highlights (See Full Results in Table 1)

Eastern Stripped Area: 15.68% Cg over 20.0 metres (Channel B), 9.98% Cg over 26.0 metres including 14.96% Cg over 8.0 metres (Channel A), and 14.86% Cg over 10.0 metres (Channel C).

15.68% Cg over 20.0 metres (Channel B), 9.98% Cg over 26.0 metres including 14.96% Cg over 8.0 metres (Channel A), and 14.86% Cg over 10.0 metres (Channel C). Western Stripped Area: 11.65% Cg over 8.0 metres (Channel J).

11.65% Cg over 8.0 metres (Channel J). Between the stripped areas: up to 23.05% Cg over 2.0 metres (Channel F) and 16.29% Cg over 5.0 metres (Channel E).

Dr. Luisa Moreno, Chief Executive Officer of Graphano, commented: "Black Jack continues to deliver strong results. Our first systematic channel sampling confirms the high-grade graphite mineralization identified in spring, outlining a wide, near-surface system extending over 125 metres. These results establish Black Jack as a priority drill target and, together with Black Pearl just one kilometre away, strengthen the exploration potential of our property. With excellent road access, nearby power, a skilled workforce and an operating plant in the region, we benefit from significant infrastructure advantages. With drilling permitted and funding available, our next priority is to test the mineralization at depth."

Black Jack Stripping and Trenching Results

Graphite mineralization was well exposed in two main stripped areas, at the eastern and western ends of the 125-metre defined length. The graphite mineralization is hosted in a sequence of paragneiss, marble and quartzites. The stratigraphy typically strikes east-west between 50 and 105 degree azimuth and dips consistently to the south. All widths reported in this news release are surface widths measured along the channels; true widths have not yet been determined.

Eastern Stripped Area

The northern contact of the graphite mineralization is well defined over a length of 50 metres. Mineralization dips consistently to the south, averaging 60 to 65 degrees. Sampling across the graphite mineralization with a series of three channels spaced approximately 14 metres apart returned the following results:

Channel A (eastern): 9.98% Cg over a surface width of 26.0 metres. A 4.0-metre-wide portion under the access road was not sampled and was assigned a grade of 0% Cg in the grade calculation. The graphite mineralization to the north of the access road returned 9.99% Cg over 14.0 metres and to the south of the access road returned 14.96% Cg over 8.0 metres.

9.98% Cg over a surface width of 26.0 metres. A 4.0-metre-wide portion under the access road was not sampled and was assigned a grade of 0% Cg in the grade calculation. The graphite mineralization to the north of the access road returned 9.99% Cg over 14.0 metres and to the south of the access road returned 14.96% Cg over 8.0 metres. Channel B (central): 15.68% Cg over a surface width of 20.0 metres.

15.68% Cg over a surface width of 20.0 metres. Channel C (western): 14.86% Cg over a surface width of 10.0 metres.

Western Stripped Area

The graphite mineralization was exposed over a length of approximately 20 metres. The northern and southern limits of the mineralization, and therefore its full width, have not yet been defined. Two channels spaced approximately 8 metres apart returned:

Channel J: 11.65% Cg over a surface width of 8.0 metres.

11.65% Cg over a surface width of 8.0 metres. Channel K: 6.67% Cg over a surface width of 7.0 metres.

Between the Eastern and Western Stripped Areas

Between the two stripped areas, wet ground conditions prevented full exposure of the mineralization. Channel sampling confirmed the presence of significant graphite mineralization, although its potential width in this area has not yet been defined:

Channel D: 14.97% Cg over a surface width of 4.0 metres.

14.97% Cg over a surface width of 4.0 metres. Channel E: 16.29% Cg over a surface width of 5.0 metres.

16.29% Cg over a surface width of 5.0 metres. Channel F: 23.05% Cg over a surface width of 2.0 metres.

23.05% Cg over a surface width of 2.0 metres. Channel G: 7.44% Cg over a surface width of 2.0 metres.

7.44% Cg over a surface width of 2.0 metres. Channel H: 15.80% Cg over a surface width of 1.0 metre.

15.80% Cg over a surface width of 1.0 metre. Channel I: 18.18% Cg over a surface width of 4.0 metres.

These results build on the spring 2026 prospecting program, during which 28 grab samples from the exposed graphite-bearing horizon returned 12.0% Cg to 26.5% Cg, averaging 19.8% Cg (see news release dated June 4, 2026).

Next Steps

The Company holds an Authorization for Impactful Work ("ATI") from Québec's Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts ("MRNF") permitting diamond drilling at Black Jack, and has applied for an additional ATI to expand the exploration area to the west. The channel results, together with planned ground geophysical surveys, will guide the design of an initial drill program to test the depth and lateral extent of the mineralization.

Table 1 - Black Jack Channel Sample Assay Results





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Figure 1: Compilation of Black Jack - Black Pearl Graphite Trend

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Sampling and Analysis

A total of 92 channel samples were collected from the Black Jack stripped bedrock areas. Each channel sample was 100 cm long, 5 cm wide and 3-5 cm deep cut in bedrock. All channel samples were bagged, stored and shipped using industry best practices and were delivered to Activation Laboratories ("ACTLABS"), Ancaster, Ontario, for sample preparation and analyses using laboratories' Code 4F-C Graphitic, analyzing C-Graphite (infrared) where the sample is subjected to a multistage furnace treatment to remove all forms of carbon with the exception of graphitic carbon; and C-Total (infrared). ACTLABS is an independent commercial, accredited ISO Certified Laboratory. The channel sample program also included a blank sample for quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) purposes.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content disclosed in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Roger Dahn, B.Sc., P.Geo., a director of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Dahn is not independent of the Company.

About Graphano Energy

Graphano Energy Ltd. is an exploration and development company focused on evaluating, acquiring, and developing energy metals resources from exploration to production. Graphite is one of the most in-demand technology minerals that is required for a green and sustainable world. The Company's Lac Aux Bouleaux property, situated adjacent to Canada's only producing graphite mine, in Québec, Canada, has historically been an active area for natural graphite. With the demand for graphite growing in some of the most prominent and cutting-edge industries, such as lithium batteries in electric cars and other energy storage technologies, the Company is developing its project to meet the demands of the future.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things, the interpretation of the results of the stripping and channel sampling program, the potential width, length, continuity and grade of graphite mineralization at Black Jack, the pending ATI application and receipt of approval thereof, and planned ground geophysics and drilling. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Graphano, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, risks associated with possible accidents and other risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, risks associated with the interpretation of exploration results, the risk that surface results will not be replicated at depth, the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental clearances necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans, the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. These risks, as well as others, are disclosed within the Company's filing on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, the Canadian Securities Administrators' national system that all market participants use for filings and disclosure, which investors are encouraged to review prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Company. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. Graphano does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

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