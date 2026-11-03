Nova Scotia's independent grid operator has opened a technology-neutral call for on-demand capacity, inviting battery storage, pumped hydro, long-duration storage and other projects to bid as the Canadian province prepares to shut its coal plants by 2030. The Nova Scotia Independent Energy System Operator (IESO Nova Scotia) launched the request for qualifications on Oct. 30. It is open to projects of at least 10 MW in the province, with submissions due by Jan. 30, 2027. Eligible technologies include battery storage, pumped hydro, long-duration storage, geothermal, biomass, thermal generation, ...

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