Huawei Digital Power, the energy technology business unit of Chinese technology group Huawei, has notified customers of planned price increases of 5% to 15% across several solar and energy storage product lines. In a customer notice dated Oct. 20 and reported by Chinese industry media on Oct. 29, the company outlined proposed increases of 5% to 15% for residential solar-plus-storage products, commercial and industrial (C&I) systems, and utility-scale PV inverters and related equipment. Grid-forming utility-scale energy storage solutions, including power conversion systems (PCS), face smaller increases ...

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