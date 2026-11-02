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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.11.2026 19:00 Uhr
42 Leser
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Citira Holding AB (publ): Citira has acquired G&S Tyres, extending its UK commercial tyre network into the London metropolitan area and the South East of England

Citira has acquired G & S Tyres Ltd, extending its UK commercial service network and adding a state-of-the-art retreading facility in the London metropolitan area. The acquisition marks the next step in establishing a national UK footprint, following the recent acquisition of Redpath Tyres in Scotland and Citira's entry into the UK earlier this year through Tyrefix Group. G&S's local expertise, strong reputation and retreading capabilities strongly complement the group's circular tyre management model - spanning retreading, rim refurbishment and fleet logistics - already established across the Nordics and Poland.

G&S Tyres is a family business of two generations, with over 40 years' track record of serving customers in the United Kingdom. It operates out of a strategically located site in East London and employs approximately 45 people. G&S Tyres will continue to operate under its own name and with the same team. Gary, James and Billy Short will remain involved in the business, becoming shareholders in the Citira Group.

"G&S Tyres has earned a strong reputation across the UK through its reliability, service quality and close relationships with the fleets and customers it supports. That reputation provides an excellent foundation for the next stage of growth. Following our acquisition of Redpath Tyres in Scotland, G&S is a further step in our ambition to build a national commercial tyre service network with the best people and businesses in the UK," says Oliver Johnson, Head of UK at Citira.
"We are very happy to join a group whose ambitions for the UK align so well with our own. Citira is a great home for G&S and gives us the right platform to support the next generation, spearheaded by James and Billy, as they continue to grow and improve the business," says Gary Short, on behalf of the Short family.

Contact
David Boman, CEO at Citira
Email: press@citira.com

About Citira
Citira is a go-to tire and vehicle service partner for drivers and fleet operators.

Citira supports customers in gaining uptime, meeting safety requirements, lowering costs, and reducing environmental impact. The service offering combines swift and reliable service, nationwide 24/7 reach in our markets, a broad full-service offering, and independent advice tailored to customers' needs.

Citira consists of 180+ service points, 5 retreading sites, and 1,200+ professionals across the Nordics, UK and Poland. Together we keep transport moving.

For more info visit citira.com and follow us on Linkedin.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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