Trilliant highlights how open, interoperable technologies help utilities modernize, protect investments, and preserve long-term flexibility

Trilliant, a technology platform partner enabling utilities to gain real-time visibility and optimize performance across an increasingly dynamic energy landscape, will showcase its Power of Choice approach at Enlit Europe 2026, taking place 10-12 November in Vienna, Austria. The company will highlight how intelligent software and device-independent technologies help utilities modernize infrastructure and prepare for evolving grid demands.

Trilliant's participation at Enlit Europe follows its recent selection by Dutch distribution system operators to support the Netherlands' NextGen smart metering programme. Trilliant's role includes developing and delivering gateways supported by its transformed UnitySuite platform, which will be demonstrated during the conference.

At Enlit Europe, Trilliant will spotlight its Power of Choice approach, enabling utilities to integrate multiple vendors and technologies without proprietary lock-in while building a foundation for next-generation AMI and grid-edge intelligence.

"The next generation of AMI will be defined by how well it adapts, not just how well it connects," said Jim Madej, Trilliant President and CEO. "Utilities are making decisions today that will shape their networks for decades. Our focus is giving them the freedom to innovate and respond to changing grid demands without starting over."

As a Silver Sponsor at booth B.d110 during Enlit Europe 2026, Trilliant will demonstrate how its communications and grid-edge technologies help utilities:

Maintain technology freedom across devices, networks, and vendors.

Protect existing investments while integrating new capabilities.

Unlock grid-edge intelligence beyond traditional AMI.

Adapt for growing grid congestion and evolving demands.

Meet Trilliant at Enlit Europe 2026. To learn more and read recent announcements, visit www.trilliant.com.

About Trilliant

Trilliant solves real-world utility challenges by providing adaptable solutions and building lasting partnerships. We deliver smart technologies that flex with demand, simplify complexity, and future-proof performance across every environment. Our device-independent distributed intelligence platform enables utilities and cities to securely deploy any application on one powerful network, with flexibility and customer control. Delivering solutions for advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), smart metering, smart grids and smart cities, Trilliant connects customers to a more strategic path toward the energy transition. For more information, please visit www.trilliant.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261103084984/en/

Contacts:

Media contact:

Lara Wilson

Lara.wilson@trilliant.com