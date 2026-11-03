Extending the Absolute Autonomous Cyber Resilience Platform to Linux Gives Customers a Single Agent and Console to Manage all Major Operating Systems that Underpin Enterprise AI

Absolute Security today announced that the Absolute Autonomous Cyber Resilience platform now supports the broadest range of AI endpoint devices in use by public and private sector organizations today, spanning Windows, Chrome, Mac, and now Linux. With Absolute, security and IT leaders can use a single agent and console to extend full visibility and control over all their AI devices, help ensure their security controls remain operational, protect them from risk, and enable fast recovery following cyberattacks and disruptions.

Frontier AI now dominates the global business and threat landscape. To remain competitive, organizations must integrate AI into every technology layer and process, while taking all steps necessary to remain secure, compliant, and operational in the face of AI-powered threats and complexity. As AI-initiatives expand, more organizations are choosing Linux for the stability and flexibility it provides within specialized environments that rely on open-source software. Expanded Linux use has led threat actors to increasingly target devices running this OS,1 forcing security and IT leaders to prioritize defense, risk, compliance, and recovery efforts across deployments.

"In today's threat landscape and with AI moving critical workloads and data to endpoints of all OS types, no organization can allow any of their devices to go unmanaged. Without continuous visibility, control, and remediation, unmanaged devices are incidents just waiting to happen," said John Herrema, Chief Product Officer at Absolute Security. "With a firmware-embedded presence in 600 million endpoints and now support for Linux, Absolute Security continues to provide the most comprehensive security and operational resilience capabilities across all the endpoints that power AI-driven productivity."

Support for Linux is available to Absolute Secure Endpoint customers on supported Ubuntu and Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) workstation distributions. With this release, Absolute Secure Endpoint on Linux adds two new capabilities: device inventory through hardware data collection, and device freeze, available on demand or on a schedule for both online and offline machines. Patching, remediation, and automation are also available on Linux through select Secure Endpoint tiers.

__________________________ 1 Swif: Linux Malware and Vulnerability Statistics for 2026

New Product Enhancements

In addition to the Linux news, Absolute Security announced enhancements to Secure Endpoint and Secure Access, its leading Security Service Edge (SSE) solution. With these updates, customers in the public and private sectors can:

Reduce complexity by consolidating endpoint device visibility, control, patching, remediation, and resilience on a single endpoint agent.

Automate compliance enforcement for mission-critical productivity and security applications when software vendors issue version updates.

Keep track of every endpoint device, along with a location history log, with AI-powered location intelligence capabilities.

Extend remote freeze, wipe, recovery, and restoration to federal endpoint device deployments through Absolute's FedRAMP Authorization.

Reduce help desk tickets with proactive, AI-driven detection and remediation of Wi-Fi and network performance issues on endpoint devices.

Keep Apple Silicon Macs protected through the macOS 27 upgrade with native support, as Apple phases out the Rosetta translation layer.

Extend Absolute Secure Access Enterprise SSE capabilities across environments that require self-hosted deployments, giving federal and SLED organizations alternatives to cloud-based solutions.

Discover more: Schedule an appointment with Absolute Security during CrowdStrike Fal.Con 2026, Barcelona, Booth 305; Read the blog, Absolute Secure Endpoint Agent for Linux Now Generally Available, Plus AI Performance Insights and More

About Absolute Security

Absolute Security, a global leader in Autonomous Cyber Resilience, provides the world's most advanced AI-native platform for defending against threats, reducing risk, and recovering immediately from cyber disruptions.

The Absolute Cyber Resilience Platform is powered by Absolute Persistence, a patented innovation built into endpoint device firmware. The platform leverages trusted, real-time telemetry from across endpoint device fleets to autonomously detect risk, remediate disruptions, and recover and rehydrate devices and network connections to an operational, secure, and compliant state in minutes. Thousands of global enterprise customers rely on these capabilities to stop downtime before it becomes a costly financial loss.

Through partnerships with the world's leading device manufacturers, Absolute is embedded in the firmware of 600 million endpoints giving customers instant, at-scale activation and fast time to value.

Absolute Security: We Stop Downtime.

Discover more: www.absolute.com

Follow us: Blog, LinkedIn, YouTube, X

Join Peers: Resilient CISO Community

ABSOLUTE SECURITY, ABSOLUTE, and the ABSOLUTE LOGO are registered trademarks of Absolute Software Corporation 2026, or its affiliates. All Rights Reserved. Other names or logos mentioned herein may be the trademarks of Absolute Security or their respective owners. The absence of the symbols and in proximity to each trademark, or at all, herein is not a disclaimer of ownership of the related trademark.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261103145637/en/

Contacts:

press@absolute.com