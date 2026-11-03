VESTIAIRE COLLECTIVE PARTNERS WITH PHILIPPINE LEROY-BEAULIEU FOR AN EXCLUSIVE CLOSET SALE CELEBRATING FRENCH STYLE

PARIS, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestiaire Collective, the leading global platform for pre-loved luxury fashion, announces an exclusive closet sale with French-Italian actress Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu. With a career spanning more than four decades across French and international cinema and television, she is best known internationally for her acclaimed portrayal of Sylvie Grateau in Netflix's Emily in Paris and Catherine Barneville in the acclaimed French series Call My Agent! (Dix pour cent). Through this exclusive collaboration, Philippine is giving Vestiaire Collective's global community the opportunity to shop a carefully curated selection of over 20 pieces from her personal wardrobe.

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https://www.multivu.com/vestiaire_collective/9430951-en-vestiaire-collective-philippine-leroy-beaulieu-closet-sale

The limited-edition sale brings together pieces from some of Philippine's favorite designers, from Fendi and Balenciaga to Barbara Bui, Ami, Chloé, Ralph Lauren, Jimmy Choo, Dior, Yohji Yamamoto, Vivienne Westwood and Patou. The selection spans statement jackets and coats, tailored suits, dresses, shoes and accessories, offering a glimpse into the personal style behind one of France's most recognizable fashion personalities. Each item carries its own history, moving from the wardrobe of a celebrated actress into the hands of a new owner.

Launching in two drops, on November 3rd and December 3rd, the sale will feature a selection of statement outerwear, tailored pieces and accessories, alongside standout items such as a red AMI suit, Jimmy Choo heels, Dior dresses and a Yohji Yamamoto coat. Prices range from approximately 110£ to 1 650£, with all pieces available to purchase globally.

All proceeds from the sale will be donated to Innocence en Danger, supporting the organisation's work to protect children from violence and promote their safety and well-being.

A Style Inspired by Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu

Beyond the limited selection from Philippine's own wardrobe, Vestiaire Collective will also launch a dedicated edit inspired by her signature style. Drawn from the platform's nearly 6 million-item catalogue, the edit will bring together pre-loved pieces reflecting the codes of Philippine's wardrobe, from sophisticated tailoring and statement outerwear to distinctive accessories.

"There are so many memories attached to the clothes we keep, a film, a journey, a particular moment in our lives. Choosing to let some of these pieces go is a little emotional, but there is something beautiful about knowing they will continue their journey in another wardrobe. I'm delighted to partner with Vestiaire Collective to give these pieces a second life while supporting a cause that matters to me." says Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu

The Power of Closet Sales & Circular Fashion

Vestiaire Collective's Closet Sales offer its global community an exclusive opportunity to access the wardrobes of influential personalities while embracing a more circular approach to fashion. By giving pre-loved pieces a new life, these collaborations demonstrate that fashion's most desirable pieces can continue their journey from one wardrobe to another.

"This marks the first time Philippine has opened her personal wardrobe to the public, and we are delighted that she chose Vestiaire Collective to do so. The selection offers a rare glimpse into her distinctive and timeless approach to French style, while giving these much-loved pieces the opportunity to begin a new chapter in the wardrobes of fellow fashion lovers." says Alessandra Mararschio, Marketing Director at Vestiaire Collective.

Vestiaire Collective has previously partnered with Paris Hilton, Jessica Chastain, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Antonela Roccuzzo, Laura Dern, Chloe Fineman, and other influential figures on exclusive closet sales, encouraging their communities to leverage the benefits of resale and sustainability.

Shop Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu's Closet

The first drop of Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu's Closet Sale will launch exclusively on Vestiaire Collective on November 3rd, 2026, followed by a second drop on December 3rd, 2026.

Campaign Imagery: HERE

Discover the Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Closet Sale: HERE

Shop the Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Closet Sale: HERE

Discover the Philippine-inspired edit: HERE

Learn about Innocence en Danger: HERE

Contact:

Candice Francisco

PR & Events Manager

candice.francisco@vestiairecollective.com

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