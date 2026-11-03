Millenium Associates AG selects Ittikar's innovative private capital platform

Twenty-five years of global M&A advisory joins the private capital network built for family offices. Ray Soudah, Chairman and Founder of Millenium Associates AG, joins the Ittikar Strategic Advisory Board.

ZURICH and ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Millenium Associates AG, the independent M&A and corporate finance adviser founded in Zurich in 2000, has selected Ittikar, the private capital network for global family offices, as an innovative preferred platform for private capital transactions. Ray Soudah, Chairman and Founder of Millenium Associates AG, joins the Ittikar Strategic Advisory Board with immediate effect.

Under the partnership, Millenium Associates AG brings a quarter of a century of transaction experience and one of the most established advisory networks in European private banking and wealth and asset management to Ittikar's members: more than 100 Founding Members within a network of 500 family offices across Europe, Switzerland, the Middle East, Latin America and Asia. Ittikar brings Millenium Associates' clients an innovative platform option where family offices and entrepreneurs analyse deals, invest and raise capital directly with one another, matched by Capital DNA rather than publicly broadcast to the market.

Millenium Associates' transaction team are available to work alongside Ittikar's investment team on the review of transactions before they are published to the network, and the two firms have the ability to take the combined proposition to family offices and entrepreneurs across Europe and the Middle East. The founders have known and collaborated with each other for over fifteen years.

The announcement comes as the tools to analyse a transaction become widely available. What cannot be rapidly built is a network of families who transact together and the experienced judgement and wisdom of professionals who have closed deals for twenty-five years. Ittikar's platform is enabled by AI but run with a human oversight investment team; for every transaction, the human teams' review sharpens the platform for every member. With Millenium Associates, that team now carries the experience of a quarter of a century of M&A and corporate finance advisory.

Ray Soudah, Chairman and Founder of Millenium Associates AG, said: "We have been approached by many platforms this year. We like Ittikar because the people behind it have spent twenty-five years in the same rooms we have, because it is built for the investor rather than the seller, and because it has already closed several real transactions. Analysis is becoming a commodity, whereas the network and the judgement are not, and Ittikar's innovation has both. Our clients and our network will now have the option of direct access to families and entrepreneurs who can invest with greater wisdom and confidence."

Hussam Otaibi, Founder, Ittikar and Mondevo Group, said: "I have known Ray Soudah for over fifteen years as a veteran of our industry, and there is no one whose judgement on a transaction I would rather have alongside our platform agents. Technology on its own is not an edge; everyone will have it. The edge is people who have done this for a living for twenty-five years and now work with that technology every day. Our ambition with Millenium Associates is to be a leader in Europe and the Middle East with exactly that combination of experience and technology."

The partnership begins immediately. In the coming months Millenium Associates will progressively introduce Ittikar to its clients and network, and the two firms will begin joint work on transactions in Europe and the Middle East. Family offices, entrepreneurs and advisers who wish to learn more can visit www.ittikar.com.

About Ittikar

Ittikar is the private capital network for global family offices, built by a family office and enabled by AI. It is where family offices analyse deals, invest and raise capital: institutional-grade due diligence, curated co-investment and direct capital raising on one buy-side platform, where every member sees only what matches its Capital DNA. Live since March 2026. Part of the Mondevo Group. www.ittikar.com

About Millenium Associates AG

Millenium Associates AG is an independent international M&A and corporate finance advisory firm founded in 2000 and based in Zurich, Switzerland, with a licensed London presence through Millenium Associates (UK) Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. It advises entrepreneurial and corporate business owners worldwide as well as the global financial services industry, with a particular focus on private banking, wealth and asset management, fully supported by an extensive Global Advisory Board of senior international professionals. Millenium Associates AG is a member of the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce.

www.milleniumassociates.com

Media contacts

Ittikar: Roberta Callegari, Head of Media and Communications, Mondevo Group and Ittikar. roberta.callegari@mondevogroup.com | +39 329 005 5724

Millenium Associates AG: Ray Soudah, Founder and Chairman. ray.soudah@milleniumassociates.com | +41 58 710 4700

Important information

This press release is issued by Ittikar Holding Limited, a company of the Mondevo Group, for information purposes only. It does not constitute an offer, solicitation, invitation or recommendation to acquire any security, product, service or membership, nor investment, legal, tax or other advice. Membership of Ittikar is subject to eligibility, onboarding and the applicable terms, and may be declined at Ittikar's discretion. The Ittikar platform uses artificial intelligence; AI-generated output may contain errors or omissions and is not a substitute for independent due diligence and professional advice. Regulated services, where offered, are provided only by an appropriately licensed entity, in the jurisdictions where it is permitted to do so, under separate agreement. Statements about future activities and partnerships are forward-looking and are not guaranteed. Private market investments carry risk, including the loss of capital.

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