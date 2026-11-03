Bybit Renews P2P Super Deal with Up to 99% Savings for New Users

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the New Financial Platform trusted by more than 80 million users worldwide, has launched the latest round of its Bybit P2P Super Deal, a new-user exclusive promotion offering guaranteed coupons worth up to 99 USDT and savings of up to 99% on eligible P2P orders.

From now to March 30, 2027, P2P Super Deal continues Bybit's long-running tradition of rewarding newcomers with meaningful incentives as they begin their crypto journey on the platform's popular peer-to-peer marketplace.

Eligible new users may complete a first-time deposit or trade of just 10 USDT via Bybit P2P to unlock a guaranteed coupon valued between 10 and 99 USDT, which can be applied to the next eligible P2P order for savings of up to 99%.

How It Works

Signing up and verifications: New users must create a Bybit account and complete the necessary identity verification and visit P2P Super Deal to confirm eligibility. First deposit starting at 10 USDT: Participants can locate the "P2P Super Deal" task on the Bybit P2P Trading page and complete an initial deposit. Lucky draw chance: Upon completing the deposit task, a spin of the lucky draw wheel offers a chance to win a coupon valued at up to 99 USDT. Applying the coupon: The coupon can be applied to the next P2P order, reducing the fiat amount paid and delivering savings of up to 99%.

The latest Bybit P2P Super Deal presents a bonus opportunity. For participants who complete an eligible trading or deposit task at 100 USDT or more, an additional spin is available for them to unlock more chances to win higher-value rewards.

Bybit offers year-round benefits for the trading community across its products and services. Bybit P2P combines zero trading fees, support for a wide range of fiat currencies, and an enterprise-grade escrow system, making it an intuitive and powerful platform for both new and experienced traders.

More details on event mechanics, eligibility, and terms and conditions are available at: Learn more about the P2P Super Deal

Bybit / NewFinancialPlatform

About Bybit

Bybit is The New Financial Platform.

We believe every person should have access to every financial opportunity on earth. That's why we're building the first intelligent platform that connects anyone, anywhere to the world's finance.

Trusted by more than 80 million users worldwide, Bybit brings together investing, trading, payments, and wealth-building in a single secure and intelligent ecosystem. Through the combination of AI-powered technology, deep global liquidity, robust security, and transparent operations, Bybit makes global finance more accessible, efficient, and empowering for everyone.

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Learn more at Bybit.com.

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