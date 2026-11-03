NoHo Partners Oyj: NoHo Partners Plc's Interim Report 1 January-30 September 2026: Profitability improvement and turnover growth continued both in Finland and internationally

NoHo Partners Plc | Stock Exchange Release | 3 November 2026 at 08:00 EET

NoHo Partners Plc's Interim Report 1 January-30 September 2026: Profitability improvement and turnover growth continued both in Finland and internationally

This release is a summary of NoHo Partners' Interim Report for 1 January-30 September 2026. The complete report is attached to this release and is also available at www.noho.fi/en.

JULY-SEPTEMBER IN BRIEF

Turnover was MEUR 98.7 (91.4) and increased by 8.0%.

Operational EBITDA was MEUR 10.5 (9.6) and increased by 9.7%.

EBIT was MEUR 9.4 (7.6) and increased by 22.8%.

EBIT margin was 9.5% (8.4%).

The result for the period was MEUR 4.2 (2.3) and increased by 80.0%.

Earnings per share were EUR 0.14 (0.09) and increased by 56.4%.

JANUARY-SEPTEMBER IN BRIEF

Turnover was MEUR 276.0 (256.2) and increased by 7.7%.

Operational EBITDA was MEUR 27.8 (25.7) and increased by 7.9%.

EBIT was MEUR 23.4 (20.5) and increased by 14.0%.

EBIT margin was 8.5% (8.0%).

The result for the period (continuing operations) was MEUR 8.9 (5.7) and increased by 55.3%.

Earnings per share (continuing operations) were EUR 0.28 (0.19) and increased by 49.6%.

The result for the period (discontinued operation) was MEUR 0.0 (23.5) and decreased by 100.0%.

The result for the period was MEUR 8.9 (29.2) and decreased by 69.6%.

Earnings per share were EUR 0.28 (1.28) and decreased by 78.1%.

As of 1 April 2025, Better Burger Society has been presented as a discontinued operation. The result of the discontinued operations is presented as a separate line in the income statement.

KEY FIGURES

MEUR Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Change, % Q1-Q3 2026 Q1-Q3 2025 Change, % 2025 Turnover 98.7 91.4 8.0 276.0 256.2 7.7 358.0 Operational EBITDA 10.5 9.6 9.7 27.8 25.7 7.9 39.5 EBIT 9.4 7.6 22.8 23.4 20.5 14.0 32.3 EBIT, % 9.5 8.4

8.5 8.0

9.0 Gross profit, % 76.3 76.2

76.2 75.9

76.0 Personnel expenses, % 32.5 32.7

33.7 33.6

33.5 Result for the financial period, continuing operations





8.9 5.7 55.3 11.9 Result for the financial period, discontinued operation





0.0 23.5 -100.0 23.5 Result for the financial period 4.2 2.3 80.0 8.9 29.2 -69.6 35.4 Earnings per share of continuing operations, EUR





0.28 0.19 49.6 0.46 Earnings per share for the review period attributable to the owners of the Company, EUR 0.14 0.09 56.4 0.28 1.28 -78.1 1.55 Ratio of net debt to operational EBITDA (excluding IFRS 16 impact)





3.0 3.1

3.0 Interest-bearing net liabilities excluding IFRS 16 impact





123.8 123.3

118.0 Gearing ratio excluding IFRS 16 impact, %





95.7 100.5

92.6 Adjusted equity ratio, %





32.8 32.2

33.6

FUTURE OUTLOOK

Profit guidance as of 11 February 2026

NoHo Partners estimates that, during the financial year 2026, the Group's profitability will remain at the current good level, and comparable earnings per share will increase.

Financial targets for the strategy period 2025-2027

The Company's long-term guidance is as follows:

In Finnish operations the Group aims to achieve a turnover of approx. MEUR 350 and to maintain the current good level of the EBIT margin. In International business, the target is profitable growth and creation of shareholder value. In the long-term, the Company aims to decrease the ratio of net debt to operational EBITDA, adjusted for IFRS 16 lease liability, to the level of approx. 2 and to distribute annually at least 50% of comparable earnings per share for the financial year as dividends.

CEO REVIEW

Strong development continued in the third quarter. The Group's turnover increased by 8% and the EBIT margin improved by more than one percentage point to 9.5%. Turnover has increased and profitability has improved in both segments, both in the quarter and cumulatively year-to-date, indicating that the development is on a sustainable basis. The comparable earnings per share increased significantly in January-September and amounted to EUR 0.28.

Finnish operations continued to grow, and the EBIT margin was strong, 10.7%. The growth was boosted by Eppu Normaali's farewell concerts in Tampere, with NoHo Partners fully responsible for the restaurant services. The three sold-out concerts generated approximately MEUR 3 of turnover. This is an excellent performance and a strong demonstration of the company's expertise in major events. Confidence in NoHo Partners as an experienced restaurant operator was also reflected when the company was selected to provide restaurant services for the National Museum, which opens next spring, and for the sauna restaurant Vulcan Spa, to be completed in Turku later the same year.

The turnover of the International business grew and profitability improved year-on-year. In Denmark, the restaurant business developed steadily, and Triple Trading's growth continued. In Norway, the third quarter is seasonally the quietest of the year, and the focus during the review period was on operational activities. In addition, the lease of a unit that generated significant turnover but was unprofitable was terminated by mutual agreement with the lessor after lengthy negotiations. The solution will reduce the annual turnover in Norway by approximately MEUR 3 going forward, but will improve profitability immediately from the last quarter of the year.

The refinancing carried out during the review period supports the company's future growth objectives, extends the maturity of financing and increases financial flexibility without a material impact on the company's finance costs. The arrangement involved a complete renewal of the company's bank financing, while we also returned to the bond markets. The MEUR 50 senior secured floating rate bond issued was very well received by investors. The strong demand is a testament to confidence in the company's business and strategy.

NoHo Partners is growing profitably and clearly outperforming the market, even though data describing the general development of the industry shows that consumer activity remains at a modest level. The restaurant portfolio is in good shape, and the reservation situation for the remainder of the year is developing positively. Supported by strong operational expertise, we are well positioned as we head into the busiest season of the year.

TURNOVER AND INCOME

In July-September 2026, the Group's turnover increased by 8.0% to MEUR 98.7 (91.4). Operational EBITDA was MEUR 10.5 (9.6) and increased by 9.7%. EBIT was MEUR 9.4 (7.6) with an EBIT margin of 9.5% (8.4%). The result of the Group for July-September was MEUR 4.2 (2.3).

In January-September 2026, the Group's turnover increased by 7.7% to MEUR 276.0 (256.2). Operational EBITDA was MEUR 27.8 (25.7) and increased by 7.9% compared to the corresponding period in the previous year. EBIT was MEUR 23.4 (20.5) with an EBIT margin of 8.5% (8.0%). The result of continuing operations was MEUR 8.9 (5.7), and the result of discontinued operation was MEUR 0.0 (23.5). The result of the Group for January-September was MEUR 8.9 (29.2).

The Company was able to balance the effects of inflation on its business, among other things, through centralised purchasing agreements. With the effective operational control, gross profit and personnel expenses have remained at a competitive level.

FINNISH OPERATIONS

MEUR Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Q1-Q3 2026 Q1-Q3 2025 2025 Turnover 71.4 67.1 199.3 188.1 264.8 Operational EBITDA 8.6 8.1 21.3 19.5 31.0 EBIT 7.6 7.0 18.3 16.5 26.7 EBIT, % 10.7 10.5 9.2 8.7 10.1 Gross profit, % 75.7 75.7 75.8 75.5 75.7 Personnel expenses, % 31.8 32.0 33.3 33.4 33.2

In July-September 2026, turnover increased by 6.5% from the previous year to MEUR 71.4 (67.1). Operational EBITDA was MEUR 8.6 (8.1). EBIT was MEUR 7.6 (7.0) with a 10.7% (10.5%) EBIT margin.

In January-September 2026, turnover increased by 6.0% from the previous year to MEUR 199.3 (188.1). Operational EBITDA was MEUR 21.3 (19.5). EBIT was MEUR 18.3 (16.5) with a 9.2% (8.7%) EBIT margin.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS

MEUR Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Q1-Q3 2026 Q1-Q3 2025 2025 Turnover 27.3 24.3 76.7 68.1 93.2 Operational EBITDA 1.9 1.5 6.5 6.2 8.5 EBIT 1.7 0.6 5.1 4.1 5.6 EBIT, % 6.4 2.5 6.7 6.0 6.0 Gross profit, % 78.8 78.1 77.5 77.2 77.1 Personnel expenses, % 35.5 35.0 35.2 34.4 34.3

In July-September 2026, turnover increased by 12.2% from the previous year to MEUR 27.3 (24.3). Operational EBITDA was MEUR 1.9 (1.5). EBIT was MEUR 1.7 (0.6) with a 6.4% (2.5%) EBIT margin.

In January-September 2026, turnover increased by 12.6% from the previous year to MEUR 76.7 (68.1). Operational EBITDA was MEUR 6.5 (6.2). EBIT was MEUR 5.1 (4.1) with a 6.7% (6.0%) EBIT margin.

BRIEFING FOR THE ANALYSTS, INVESTORS AND MEDIA

The company will present the results for the reporting period to analysts, investors and media over a webcast today at 10:00 EET. In the webcast held in Finnish, NoHo Partners' CEO Jarno Suominen will present the company's financial performance and key events during the reporting period as well as the current state of business and the outlook.

The live webcast can be followed at https://noho.events.inderes.com/q3-2026.

During and after the presentation, the questions can be placed through the webcast chat function or by phone. To ask questions by phone, the participant is required to register at https://events.inderes.com/noho/q3-2026/dial-in. After the registration you will receive the phone number and conference ID to access the conference. If you wish to ask a question, please press *5 on your telephone keypad to enter the queue.

The recording of the webcast will be available on the company's website later on the same day.

Additional information

Jarno Suominen, CEO, jarno.suominen@noho.fi (Executive assistant Niina Kilpeläinen, tel. +358 50 413 8158)

Jarno Vilponen, CFO, tel. +358 40 721 9376

Sanna Sandvall, Head of IR & Communications, tel. +358 40 760 0794

NoHo Partners Plc

NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, and it specialises in restaurant services being the creative innovator of the Northern European restaurant market. The company was listed in Nasdaq Helsinki in 2013 becoming the first Finnish listed restaurant company, and it has continued to grow strongly throughout its history.

The Group companies include some 300 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. The well-known restaurant concepts include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Sea Horse, Stefan's Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Strindberg, Jungle Juice Bar, Campingen and Cock's & Cows. Depending on the season, NoHo Partners employs approx. 2,800 people converted into full-time employees, and in 2025, Group's turnover amounted to approx. MEUR 360. Additionally, NoHo Partners acts as an active investor in Better Burger Society Group. The well-known brands of Better Burger Society, that operates in the growing European premium burger market, are Friends&Brgrs and Holy Cow!. NoHo Partners' vision is to be the leading restaurant operator in Northern Europe. More information is available at noho.fi/en.