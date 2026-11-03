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WKN: A2PKX1 | ISIN: SE0012570448 | Ticker-Symbol: 5J6
Stuttgart
03.11.26 | 09:32
0,307 Euro
-2,54 % -0,008
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OSSDSIGN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OSSDSIGN AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3050,30809:52
0,3060,30709:49
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.11.2026 07:00 Uhr
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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OssDsign AB: OssDsign AB (publ) publishes Q3 2026 interim report

Focused on the levers for sales growth

OssDsign AB (publ) announces that the interim report for Q3 2026 is now available as a PDF on the company's website www.ossdsign.com/reports. A PDF version is also attached to this press release.

The Q3 2026 results will also be presented at an investor webcast today November 3rd at 11:00 CEST. The webcast can be accessed via the following link: https://access.dnbcarnegie.com/companies/1392/live or via the OssDsign website.

The third quarter in figures

  • Net sales amounted to TSEK 35,728 (44,020), which translates to an 8.2% decrease quarter-over-quarter with constant exchange rates, or 5.4% decrease in reported figures. This was in line with our expectations, as we commented during our Q2 release.
  • Gross margin of 93.2% is an improvement over 92.1% in the previous quarter of 2026 but below 95.6% in the third quarter of the previous year. Some improvement in product and customer mix compared to the previous quarter.
  • Adjusted EBIT of TSEK -6,615 (-5,319), with the reduction in operating expenses compensating for most of the gross profit shortfall.
  • Reported EBIT of TSEK -6,863 (-5,533).
  • Operating expenses were lower than last year with sales variable costs at 49.9% (48.7%) of net sales in the period.
  • Net result for the period amounted to TSEK -5,776 (-5,781).
  • Earnings per share of SEK -0.1 (-0.1).
  • Cash flow from operating activities of TSEK -5,255 (-9,379), better than last year due to the favorable working capital development.

The first nine months in figures

  • Net sales amounted to TSEK 110,383 (135,036), which translates to a 13.6% decrease with constant exchange rates, or 18.3% in reported figures.
  • Gross margin of 92.3% (96.3%), negatively affected by product and customer mix.
  • Adjusted EBIT of TSEK -31,979 (-17,086), as a direct consequence of the lower sales and gross margin, with some mitigation from the lower operating expenses.
  • Reported EBIT of TSEK -32,677 (-25,167).
  • Operating expenses were lower than last year and sales variable costs were down to 47.2% (48.9%) of net sales in the period.
  • Net result for the period amounted to TSEK -28,658 (-28,699).
  • Earnings per share of SEK -0.3 (-0.3).
  • Cash flow from operating activities of TSEK -31,932 (-47,148), due to the favorable working capital development in the first nine months of 2026.

Significant events during the third quarter

  • OssDsign surpasses 400 patients in PROPEL spine registry evaluating OssDsign Catalyst®.

Significant events after the end of the third quarter

  • There were no significant events after the end of the third quarter.

This disclosure contains information that OssDsign AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 03-11-2026 07:00 CET.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Waugh, CEO
+1 (260) 804-1342
mark.waugh@ossdsign.com

Certified Adviser

The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

About OssDsign

OssDsign is a developer and global provider of next generation orthobiologics products. Based on cutting edge material science, the company develops and markets products that support the body's own healing capabilities, giving patients back the life they deserve. The company has a strong presence in the U.S. market. OssDsign's share is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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