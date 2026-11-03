SynAct Pharma AB: SynAct Pharma publishes Q3 2026 interim results

SynAct Pharma AB (publ) ("SynAct") (Nasdaq Stockholm: SYNACT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on treating inflammation through a novel therapeutic approach known as "pro-resolution", today publishes its interim report for the third quarter 2026.

"SynAct Pharma continued to progress in the third quarter of 2026, both clinically, with our novel pro-resolution therapeutic approach, and financially. Further analysis of data from the ADVANCE study with resomelagon in rheumatoid arthritis provides a clearer basis for designing our Phase 3 trial. We expect feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration by end of year or early 2027. With financial flexibility and funding in place beyond multiple potential value creating milestones, we are well positioned to plot the most suitable route forward for resomelagon while, in parallel, continuing to advance our active partnering discussions," said Jeppe Øvlesen, Chief Executive Officer of SynAct Pharma.

Third quarter 2026 (July - September)

Year ago figures (in brackets)

The Group's net sales amounted to SEK 0 (0).

Operating expenses amounted to SEK 30,087 (35,377) thousand, a decrease of 15.0%.

The Group's loss after tax amounted to SEK 32,177 (35,690) thousand.

The Group's earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to -0.57 (-0.67) SEK.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -18,714 (-25,751) thousand.

Cash flow from financing activities amounted to SEK 46,241 (34,934) thousand.

Cash flow for the period amounted to SEK 27,370 (9,183) thousand.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to SEK 42,364 (77,939) thousand, providing cash runway into the fourth quarter of 2027 and beyond multiple potential value creating milestones.

First nine months 2026 (January - September)

The Group's net sales amounted to SEK 0 (0).

Operating expenses amounted to SEK 85,201 (93,820) thousand.

The Group's loss after tax amounted to SEK 79,696 (87,897) thousand.

The Group's earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to -1.44 (-1.75) SEK.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -86,206 (-73,365) thousand.

Cash flow from financing activities amounted to SEK 88,466 (90,605) thousand.

Cash flow for the period amounted to SEK -11,791 (17,241) thousand.



Significant events during the third quarter

JUL 9 - Resomelagon shows reduced inflammation and joint damage in osteoarthritis model

JUL 20 - Strengthens financial position and strategic flexibility to advance partnering discussions and Phase III readiness

AUG 5 - Receives favorable US patent decision for immediate-release resomelagon tablet formulation

AUG 19 - Progresses first commercial agreement on resomelagon for treatment of dengue in Brazil - term sheet signed

AUG 28 - Presents new resomelagon preclinical data on Phase 3-ready RA therapeutic candidate at the 17th World Congress of Inflammation 2026

SEP 7 - Further analysis of the Phase 2b ADVANCE study reinforces Phase 2b EXPAND results and supports Phase 3 development - FDA discussions on trial design planned for Q4 2026

SEP 16 - WHO identifies resomelagon as one of six dengue drug candidates with evidence supporting further clinical development

Significant events after the end of the period

OCT 27 - SynAct Pharma signs first commercial partnership for resomelagon with leading Brazilian pharmaceutical company

The full report is attached as PDF and is available on the company's website: https://www.synactpharma.com/en/investors/financial-reports/

For further information, please contact:

Jeppe Øvlesen

CEO, SynAct Pharma AB

Phone: + 45 2844 7567

E-mail: investor.relations@synactpharma.com

Investors and Media

Mary-Ann Chang, Cohesion Bureau

E-mail: synactpharma@cohesionbureau.com

About SynAct Pharma AB

SynAct Pharma AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: SYNACT) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering pro-resolution therapies for inflammation through selective activation of the melanocortin system. Its lead asset, resomelagon (AP1189), is a once-daily oral, first-in-class biased agonist of the MC1 and MC3 melanocortin receptors, that has completed Phase 2b development in rheumatoid arthritis, and is in Phase 2 development as host-directed therapy to treat inflammation caused by infections, including respiratory viral infection and dengue. Behind resomelagon, SynAct is building a broad portfolio of oral small molecule and injectable peptide melanocortin agonists designed to induce anti-inflammatory pro-resolution activity, helping patients restore immune balance. For more information, please visit www.synactpharma.com.

This information is information that SynAct Pharma is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-03 07:30 CET.