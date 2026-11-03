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WKN: A0HNKY | ISIN: EE3100004466 | Ticker-Symbol: T5N
Frankfurt
03.11.26 | 08:01
0,627 Euro
-5,29 % -0,035
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
1-Jahres-Chart
TALLINK GRUPP AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TALLINK GRUPP AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6460,73109:54
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.11.2026 08:00 Uhr
54 Leser
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AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for October 2026

In October 2026, AS Tallink Grupp transported 476,580 passengers, representing a 2.0% increase compared to October 2025. The number of transported cargo units increased by 5.6% to 23,089 units, while the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 5.6% to 54,735 units compared to the same period a year ago.

The passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicle volumes of AS Tallink Grupp for October 2026 were as follows:

October 2026October 2025Change
Passengers476,580467,2792.0%
Estonia - Finland290,095286,5521.2%
Finland - Sweden141,861137,0113.5%
Estonia - Sweden44,62443,7162.1%
Cargo Units23,08921,8555.6%
Estonia - Finland17,87015,87912.5%
Finland - Sweden3,7182,69837.8%
Estonia - Sweden1,5013,278-54.2%
Passenger Vehicles54,73558,006-5.6%
Estonia - Finland48,88251,856-5.7%
Finland - Sweden4,2204,1052.8%
Estonia - Sweden1,6332,045-20.1%

ESTONIA - FINLAND
The October results for the Estonia-Finland route reflect the operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar, as well as the cruise ferry Victoria I.

FINLAND - SWEDEN
The October results for the Finland-Sweden route reflect the operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route (the cruise ferries Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony) and the Turku-Stockholm route (the cruise ferry Baltic Princess).

ESTONIA - SWEDEN
The October results for the Estonia-Sweden route reflect the operations of the cruise ferry Baltic Queen on the Tallinn-Stockholm route. A year ago, the Estonia-Sweden operations also included the Paldiski-Kapellskär route, which was operated by the passenger vessel Superfast IX. Following the commencement of the charter agreement for the passenger vessel Superfast IX on 1 May 2026, operations on the Paldiski-Kapellskär route were discontinued.

Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail: anneli.simm@tallink.ee
Phone: +372 5615 7170

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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