Asker Healthcare Group AB: Acquisition of Teresa

Asker Healthcare Group has acquired 100 per cent of the shares in Teresa OÜ, a specialist provider of mobility aids and personal assistive equipment in Estonia.

"We continue to build our presence in solutions that improve quality of life for patients living at home, and are pleased to welcome Teresa to Asker. Its locations and product offering are complementary to our existing footprint in Estonia and strengthen our ability to support both patients and professional care providers. The company's high-quality products and strong focus on solutions that enhance patient care and improve everyday life are well aligned with Asker's ambition to drive progress in European healthcare," says Johan Falk, CEO of Asker.

Teresa sells and rents mobility aids, personal care products and medical devices directly to patients and care providers via 11 service centres across Estonia and online. The company has 26 employees and generated revenue of approximately SEK 41m in the past year.

The acquisition is expected to contribute positively to the Group's EBITA margin.

For further information, please contact:

Emma Rheborg, Head of Communication Asker Healthcare Group

Phone: +46 73 313 62 17

E-mail: emma.rheborg@asker.com

Asker Healthcare Group is a partner to caregivers and patients across Europe providing medical products and solutions. We build and acquire leading companies that together support the healthcare system to improve patient outcomes, reduce total cost of care and ensure a fair and sustainable value chain. We are a European healthcare group that combines the entrepreneurial drive of strong local companies, with the abilities and collected knowledge of a large group - driving progress in the healthcare sector. The group has more than 5 000 employees in 19 countries and revenues amounting to SEK 18 billion.