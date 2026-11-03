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WKN: A0BMNG | ISIN: SE0000123671 | Ticker-Symbol: 3RE
Frankfurt
03.11.26 | 08:01
13,700 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REJLERS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REJLERS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,10012,24009:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.11.2026 08:30 Uhr
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Rejlers AB: Interim Report Rejlers AB January - September 2026

July - September

  • Net sales increased by 3.5% to SEK 1,065.0 million (1,028.6)
  • Organic sales growth, excluding exchange rate effects, amounted to -3.4% (6.0)
  • EBITA amounted to SEK 60.1 million (73.6) and the EBITA margin amounted to 5.6% (7.2)
  • Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 38.7 million (52.8), impacted by acquisition expenses of SEK -0.1 million (-3.5)
  • Net financial items amounted to SEK -0.4 million (-19.9)
  • Net profit after tax increased to SEK 28.6 million (27.9)
  • Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK 1.19 (1.23) and after dilution to SEK 1.19 (1.23)

January - September

  • Net sales increased by 5.5% to SEK 3,620.2 million (3,430.3)
  • Organic sales growth, excluding exchange rate effects, amounted to -0,4% (6.8)
  • EBITA amounted to SEK 233.5 million (257.7) and the EBITA margin amounted to 6.4% (7.5)
  • EBITA is negatively impacted by SEK 20 million due to an extraordinary recruitment of around 125 employees in Division Buildings in Sweden
  • Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 162.4 million (201.1), impacted by acquisition expenses of SEK -9.6 million (-7.5)
  • Net financial items amounted to SEK -15.5 million (-36.6)
  • Net profit after tax amounted to SEK 114.6 million (132.5)
  • Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK 4.60 (5.86) and after dilution to SEK 4.60 (5.86)

Statement by the President and CEO
"During the third quarter of 2026, Sweden is delivering strong growth and Finland is developing steadily, while earnings are being affected by the impact of the war in Iran on our operations in the United Arab Emirates and by postponed project starts in Norway. With the planned merger with Multiconsult, we are now taking a step towards the most significant change in Rejlers' history. Together, we will create one of the Nordic region's leading engineering consultancies, with a strong foundation for both improved profitability and long-term growth," says Viktor Svensson, President and CEO of Rejlers AB.

For further information, please contact:
Viktor Svensson, President and CEO, Rejlers Group, +46 70 657 20 26, viktor.svensson@rejlers.se
Anna Jennehov, CFO, Rejlers Group, +46 73 074 06 70, anna.jennehov@rejlers.se

This information is information that Rejlers AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:30 CET on 3 November 2026.

About Rejlers
Rejlers is a leading engineering consultancy with operations in Sweden, Finland, Norway and the United Arab Emirates. We are 3,600 experts with cutting-edge expertise in energy, industry, buildings, infrastructure and defence. Rejlers acts as a catalyst for sustainable transformation and we help our clients meet the challenges of the future. The vision "Home of the Learning Minds" guides the entire Group. In 2025, Rejlers had a turnover of 4.7 billion SEK. Its class B share is listed on Mid Cap, Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information visit www.rejlers.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

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