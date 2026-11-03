

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Investment AB Latour (18LB.F, LATO_B.ST), a Swedish investment company, on Tuesday reported a rise in earnings and sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2026.



For the third quarter, the company posted a net income of SEK 1.801 billion, or SEK 2.80 per share, higher than EUR 1.053 billion, or SEK 1.64 per share in the same period last year. Profit before financial items was EUR 2.077 billion, compared with SEK 1.416 billion a year ago. Operating profit rose to SEK 1.207 billion from last year's SEK 890 million. The company posted net sales of SEK 7.164 billion, higher than SEK 6.750 billion last year.



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