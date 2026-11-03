Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 03-Nov-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 03/11/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS FUNDING LUXEMBOURG S.C.A. Notes linked to Preference Shares of Citigroup Global Markets Securitised Funding Luxembourg S.C.A. CGMFL198347 due 30/10/2036; fully derivatives XS3403997XXX -- paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000 each) Issuer Name: Prudential Funding (Asia) PLC 6.875% Subordinated Notes due 03/11/2036; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 each and integral debt-like XS3550550XXX -- multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) securities Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Securitised Series 3651 due 03/11/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes derivatives XS3379335XXX -- to bearer of GBP1 each) Fixed Coupon Barrier Redemption Notes linked to a Basket of Securitised Indices due 03/11/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to derivatives XS3379368XXX -- bearer of GBP1 each) Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Securitised Series 3663 due 03/11/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes derivatives XS3379569XXX -- to bearer of GBP1 each) Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Securitised Series 3662 due 03/11/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes derivatives XS3379569XXX -- to bearer of GBP1 each) Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Securitised Series 3661 due 03/11/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes derivatives XS3379569XXX -- to bearer of GBP1 each) Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Securitised Series 3660 due 03/11/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes derivatives XS3379569XXX -- to bearer of GBP1 each) Issuer Name: Santander UK PLC Preference Share-linked Autocallable Notes due 17/11/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each Debt and and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and debt-like XS3429324XXX -- including GBP1,999) securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 03/11/2031; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised securities to bearer of GBP1,000.00 each) derivatives XS3538357XXX --

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 448320 EQS News ID: 2426922 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 03, 2026 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)