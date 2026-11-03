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Dow Jones News
03.11.2026 09:33 Uhr
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Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
03-Nov-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

03/11/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
              Security Description                      Listing    ISIN 
                                             Category 
 
 
Issuer Name: CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS FUNDING LUXEMBOURG S.C.A. 

             Notes linked to Preference Shares of Citigroup Global Markets  Securitised 
                          Funding Luxembourg S.C.A. CGMFL198347 due 30/10/2036; fully   derivatives  XS3403997XXX   --  
             paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000 each) 

Issuer Name: Prudential Funding (Asia) PLC 

             6.875% Subordinated Notes due 03/11/2036; fully paid;      Debt and 
                          (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 each and integral  debt-like   XS3550550XXX   --  
             multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof)            securities 

Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC 

             Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares  Securitised 
                          Series 3651 due 03/11/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes  derivatives  XS3379335XXX   --  
             to bearer of GBP1 each) 

             Fixed Coupon Barrier Redemption Notes linked to a Basket of   Securitised 
                          Indices due 03/11/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to  derivatives  XS3379368XXX   --  
             bearer of GBP1 each) 

             Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares  Securitised 
                          Series 3663 due 03/11/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes  derivatives  XS3379569XXX   --  
             to bearer of GBP1 each) 

             Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares  Securitised 
                          Series 3662 due 03/11/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes  derivatives  XS3379569XXX   --  
             to bearer of GBP1 each) 

             Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares  Securitised 
                          Series 3661 due 03/11/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes  derivatives  XS3379569XXX   --  
             to bearer of GBP1 each) 

             Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares  Securitised 
                          Series 3660 due 03/11/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes  derivatives  XS3379569XXX   --  
             to bearer of GBP1 each) 

Issuer Name: Santander UK PLC 
 
  
           Preference Share-linked Autocallable Notes due 17/11/2031; 
             fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each  Debt and 
                          and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and  debt-like   XS3429324XXX   --  
             including GBP1,999)                       securities 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 

             Securities due 03/11/2031; fully paid; (Represented by     Securitised 
                          securities to bearer of GBP1,000.00 each)            derivatives  XS3538357XXX   --

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
  --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 448320 
EQS News ID:  2426922 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2426922&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 03, 2026 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.