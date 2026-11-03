Japanese solar project developer Sun Village has announced the grid connection of a solar-plus-storage facility with a DC/AC oversizing ratio of 327% at an undisclosed location in Japan. Described by the company as a "low-voltage, super-oversized" solar power plant with battery storage, the facility features 163.2 kW of installed PV capacity, a 253.3 kWh battery storage system and a 49.9 kW power conversion system (PCS). In Japan, low-voltage solar projects typically have an AC output of less than 50 kW, while super-oversizing refers to installing PV capacity substantially above the rated output ...

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