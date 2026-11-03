Wincomm Corporation: Wincomm and Portwell to Showcase Next-Gen Medical AI Computing at MEDICA 2026

Wincomm and Portwell to Showcase Next-Gen Medical AI Computing at MEDICA 2026
A Broader Computing Portfolio from Mobile care, Medical AI and Operating Room
HSINCHU, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wincomm, a Portwell company, will join Portwell Taiwan and Portwell Europe at MEDICA 2026 to present a shared direction for medical AI computing. Taking place November 16-19 in Düsseldorf, Germany, the joint showcase at Hall 12, Stand C76 will connect embedded computing, medical All-in-One (AIO) PCs, and portable devices across a wider range of healthcare applications.
With participation from Portwell Taiwan and Portwell Europe, the showcase brings together product engineering expertise and regional support to help medical equipment manufacturers and system integrators explore suitable computing architectures for their applications.
The joint presentation reflects a broader development in healthcare technology: demand for more diverse computing platforms tailored to different workloads, power requirements, installation constraints, and system integration needs. By presenting their complementary portfolios together, Wincomm and Portwell offer visitors a more comprehensive view of the platforms available for developing connected medical equipment and deploying intelligence at the clinical edge.
A Shared Medical AI Direction: Application-Specific Platforms Across the Care Environment
Together, Wincomm and the Portwell group will present a medical AI development direction centered on application-specific computing: combining mobility, graphics acceleration, clinical integration, and serviceability according to the needs of each care setting.
The demonstration portfolio spans the following application areas:
Application area
Featured models
Development focus
Mobile medical
WMP-22U/24U
Energy-efficient Intel Core Ultra computing
GPU-accelerated
WMP-22S/24S and
Computing platforms for demanding medical
Medical box
MEDS-7081, 7082, 5210,
Embedded computing options for medical
Operating room
WMP-22T/24T/27T-PIS
AIO platforms designed for operating room
Point-of-care
WMP-109, MEDS-
Clinical information access and interaction at the
Portable medical
WMT-101
Handheld information access, barcode scanning,
Medical device manufacturers, system integrators, and healthcare technology partners are invited to explore the demonstration portfolio and discuss future medical AI development opportunities.
Exhibition: MEDICA 2026
Dates: November 16-19, 2026
Location: Düsseldorf, Germany
Wincomm Portwell Joint booth: Hall 12, Stand C76
TW Excellence booth: Hall 16, Stand B23
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