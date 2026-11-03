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PR Newswire
03.11.2026 09:36 Uhr
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Wincomm Corporation: Wincomm and Portwell to Showcase Next-Gen Medical AI Computing at MEDICA 2026

Wincomm and Portwell to Showcase Next-Gen Medical AI Computing at MEDICA 2026

A Broader Computing Portfolio from Mobile care, Medical AI and Operating Room

HSINCHU, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wincomm, a Portwell company, will join Portwell Taiwan and Portwell Europe at MEDICA 2026 to present a shared direction for medical AI computing. Taking place November 16-19 in Düsseldorf, Germany, the joint showcase at Hall 12, Stand C76 will connect embedded computing, medical All-in-One (AIO) PCs, and portable devices across a wider range of healthcare applications.

With participation from Portwell Taiwan and Portwell Europe, the showcase brings together product engineering expertise and regional support to help medical equipment manufacturers and system integrators explore suitable computing architectures for their applications.

The joint presentation reflects a broader development in healthcare technology: demand for more diverse computing platforms tailored to different workloads, power requirements, installation constraints, and system integration needs. By presenting their complementary portfolios together, Wincomm and Portwell offer visitors a more comprehensive view of the platforms available for developing connected medical equipment and deploying intelligence at the clinical edge.

A Shared Medical AI Direction: Application-Specific Platforms Across the Care Environment

Together, Wincomm and the Portwell group will present a medical AI development direction centered on application-specific computing: combining mobility, graphics acceleration, clinical integration, and serviceability according to the needs of each care setting.

The demonstration portfolio spans the following application areas:

Application area

Featured models

Development focus

Mobile medical
cart computing

WMP-22U/24U

Energy-efficient Intel Core Ultra computing
and optional triple hot-swappable batteries for
continuous mobile workflows

GPU-accelerated
medical AI

WMP-22S/24S and
MEDS-P2210

Computing platforms for demanding medical
imaging and AI workloads, including AIO
configurations with discrete GPU options

Medical box
computing

MEDS-7081, 7082, 5210,
and DTEC-D012

Embedded computing options for medical
equipment integration and application-specific
deployment

Operating room
computing

WMP-22T/24T/27T-PIS

AIO platforms designed for operating room
integration and surgical information workflows

Point-of-care
computing

WMP-109, MEDS-
P1003, and WMP-
22P/24P-IP54

Clinical information access and interaction at the
point of care

Portable medical
computing

WMT-101

Handheld information access, barcode scanning,
and NFC-enabled data capture

Medical device manufacturers, system integrators, and healthcare technology partners are invited to explore the demonstration portfolio and discuss future medical AI development opportunities.

Exhibition: MEDICA 2026
Dates: November 16-19, 2026
Location: Düsseldorf, Germany
Wincomm Portwell Joint booth: Hall 12, Stand C76
TW Excellence booth: Hall 16, Stand B23

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wincomm-and-portwell-to-showcase-next-gen-medical-ai-computing-at-medica-2026-302927355.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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