Xinhuanet: 7th China-CEEC SME Forum in Cangzhou Opens New Cooperation Opportunities

7th China-CEEC SME Forum in Cangzhou Opens New Cooperation Opportunities

CANGZHOU, China, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from Xinhuanet:

The 7th China-CEEC (Cangzhou) SME Cooperation Forum was held in Cangzhou, Hebei Province, on Oct. 26-27, 2026, coinciding with the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Sino-Czech-Slovak Friendship Farm. Themed "Advance Two-Way Cooperation, Embrace a Shared Future," the forum is sponsored by the Cangzhou Municipal People's Government, the Industry and Information Technology Department of Hebei Province, and the China Centre for Promotion of SME Development, MIIT.

The forum released a Hebei co-building plan for an AI service ecosystem under the "Wanfan Yunhai" initiative; the Measures of Hebei Province to Support OPC in Empowering the High-Quality Development of Industrial Clusters; the "Hebei Goods Going Global" Central and Eastern Europe Cooperation Advancement Plan; and the strategic framework for China-CEEC logistics cooperation. The Cangzhou Chamber of Commerce for Economic and Trade Cooperation with Central and Eastern Europe was inaugurated, an initiative to promote SME cooperation between Cangzhou and Central and Eastern European countries was launched, and the Cangzhou City Partner Program was announced.

The forum featured eight parallel events, including the China-CEEC SME Cross-Border Matchmaking Conference, the "Hebei Goods Going Global • AI Sets Sail" Cooperation Matchmaking Conference, and meetings on power equipment, zero-carbon energy and Cangzhou-CEEC equipment manufacturing. These events created practical business opportunities.

Olivier Salzgeber, vice president of Cargill Asia Pacific, said the forum helped him meet potential partners. He was impressed by Cangzhou's circular development model in green chemicals and its progress in AI-enabled digital transformation. Cargill has invested about US$500 million in the first two phases of Hebei Jiahao Grains & Oilseeds at Huanghua Port. Salzgeber said the port's location and land-sea transport links help reduce logistics costs, and the company plans to continue developing its presence in Cangzhou.

Wang Yunhong, president of IBIH Aerogel, said the matchmaking conference clarified the company's path into Central and Eastern European markets and enabled direct discussions with businesses from the region. Yan Chaoyi, general manager of Czech-Sino Shark (Cangzhou) Aircraft Manufacturing, said the forum provided a platform to showcase the company's project and pursue international orders and technical cooperation.

In 2027, China-CEEC cooperation will mark its 15th anniversary. Li Jian, director general of the Department of European Affairs of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said China is ready to work with countries in the region to enhance cooperation, promote shared development and mutually beneficial outcomes, and enrich the China-EU comprehensive strategic partnership.

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