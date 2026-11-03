DJ Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF Daily Hedged GBP Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF Daily Hedged GBP Acc (TPHG) Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF Daily Hedged GBP Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Nov-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF Daily Hedged GBP Acc DEALING DATE: 02-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 184.8071 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 47521 CODE: TPHG ISIN: LU1681038XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681038XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: TPHG LEI Code: 549300RRCUA32TDY5A92 Sequence No.: 448335 EQS News ID: 2427160 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 03, 2026 03:05 ET (08:05 GMT)