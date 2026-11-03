DJ Amundi US TIPS UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US TIPS UCITS ETF Dist (TIPG) Amundi US TIPS UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Nov-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US TIPS UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 02-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 116.5808 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4576044 CODE: TIPG ISIN: LU1452600XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1452600XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPG LEI Code: 549300E16EJHSDOWGC76 Sequence No.: 448349 EQS News ID: 2427188 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 03, 2026 03:06 ET (08:06 GMT)