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Dow Jones News
03.11.2026 09:39 Uhr
48 Leser
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Amundi MSCI World Minimum Volatility Advanced UCITS ETF ACC: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi MSCI World Minimum Volatility Advanced UCITS ETF ACC: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi MSCI World Minimum Volatility Advanced UCITS ETF ACC (WMVO) 
Amundi MSCI World Minimum Volatility Advanced UCITS ETF ACC: Net Asset Value(s) 
03-Nov-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI World Minimum Volatility Advanced UCITS ETF ACC 
 
DEALING DATE: 02-Nov-2026 
 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 12.0918 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 58506834 
 
CODE: WMVO 
 
ISIN: IE0001DKJXXX 
 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
ISIN:     IE0001DKJXXX 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     WMVO 
LEI Code:   213800YNBQ35CGJI1M78 
Sequence No.: 448388 
EQS News ID:  2427268 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2427268&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 03, 2026 03:07 ET (08:07 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.