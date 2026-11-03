DJ Amundi S&P All World High Dividend Yield UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P All World High Dividend Yield UCITS ETF Dist (WHDY) Amundi S&P All World High Dividend Yield UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Nov-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P All World High Dividend Yield UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 02-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 5.5279 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1677704 CODE: WHDY ISIN: IE000LEIJXXX =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000LEIJXXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: WHDY LEI Code: 2138006EF6VBN8ZJMF54 Sequence No.: 448397 EQS News ID: 2427286 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 03, 2026 03:07 ET (08:07 GMT)