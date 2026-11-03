DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Dist (MSDG) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Nov-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 02-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 65.1075 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2363064 CODE: MSDG ISIN: LU2059756XXX =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2059756XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSDG LEI Code: 549300GISPIIUMKTYR80 Sequence No.: 448409 EQS News ID: 2427310 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 03, 2026 03:08 ET (08:08 GMT)