DJ Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF EUR Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF EUR Acc (CEUR) Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF EUR Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Nov-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF EUR Acc DEALING DATE: 02-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 446.9957 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5274798 CODE: CEUR ISIN: LU1681042XXX =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681042XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: CEUR LEI Code: 5493000LLOOP2JUYI637 Sequence No.: 448419 EQS News ID: 2427330 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 03, 2026 03:08 ET (08:08 GMT)