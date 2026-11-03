Smart Port Market Size to Be Valued at USD 23.10 Billion by 2034; Increasing Volume of International Maritime Trade to Boost Market Development: Fortune Business Insights

PUNE, India, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smart port market size was valued at USD 3.4 billion in 2025 and is expected to be worth USD 4.2 billion in 2026. The market is projected to reach USD 23.10 billion by 2034, recording a CAGR of 23.80% during the forecast period.

A smart port is an innovative port equipped with a wide range of advanced technologies, such as big data, Internet of Things (IoT), and automation to enhance the safety, efficiency, and security of port operations. The aim of a smart port is to bring improvements in the entire port ecosystem, which includes tools, infrastructure, and personnel, to create an efficient, sustainable, and strong port. The need to simplify complex port operations, such as inventory control, cargo handling, and logistics support, will increase the demand for these ports.

Download Sample Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/smart-ports-market-112364

Market Segmentation:

Seaport Segment Dominated Market Due to Demand for Better Operational Efficiency

By port type, the market is classified into seaport and inland port. The seaport segment dominated the market in 2024 as there is an increasing demand for greater operational efficiency in these ports. Moreover, rising environmental concerns are also accelerating the conversion of seaports into smart ports.

Demand for Enhanced Port Safety and Decision-Making Processes: Increased Use of IoT in Smart Ports

Based on technology, the market is segmented into Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain, process automation, and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The Internet of Things (IoT) segment held the largest market share in 2024, as this technology has played a key role in the success of smart ports by fulfilling the demand for better operational safety, efficiency, and decision-making processes.

Extensively Busy Ports Segment Dominated Market Due to Availability of Intelligent Infra

Based on throughput capacity, the market is segmented into extensively busy ports (above 18 billion TEU), moderately busy ports (5-18 billion TEU), and scarcely busy ports (below 5 billion TEU). The extensively busy ports (above 18 billion TEU) segment held a dominant position in the global market in 2024, as these ports consist of smart infrastructure and port operators invest heavily in various critical components. These include cargo management, terminal automation, and port community systems.

Need to Lower Operational Expenses Increased Demand for Smart Port Infrastructure

Based on the element, the market is classified into smart port infrastructure, terminal automation & cargo handling, smart safety & security, Traffic Management Systems (TMS), and Port Community Systems (PCS). The smart infrastructure segment accounts for the largest global smart port market share as port managers are looking for various ways to decrease their operational expenses and boost their port's efficiency.

The global market report analyzes the market's growth across regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Get Customized Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/smart-ports-market

Report Coverage:

The report has conducted a detailed study of the market and highlighted several critical areas, such as popular types, technologies, elements, throughput capacities, and prominent market players. It has also focused on the latest market trends and the key industry developments. Apart from the aforementioned factors, the report has given information on many other factors that have helped the market grow.

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Volume of International Maritime Trade to Boost Market Development

Maritime shipping has been one of the most prominent mediums of transport for international trade for years. The primary means of transport for global commerce is ocean shipping, with UNCTAD stating that nearly 80% of global trade goods are shipped by sea. The volume of international maritime trade is on the rise, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic period, as this mode of transport is more practical for international trade and cost-effective compared to rail or road transport. This factor is expected to fuel the demand for smart ports to efficiently manage and track such large volumes of international cargo.

However, concerns regarding data breaches due to lack of strong digital security to transmit sensitive data about cargo shipments can hinder the smart port market growth.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific Dominated Global Market Due to High Volume of Maritime Trade

Asia Pacific held a dominant position in the global market in 2024 as it is a key region for international maritime trade. As per the UNCTAD Review of Maritime Trade Transport, in 2021, Asia Pacific was responsible for nearly 54% of the global maritime trade. Moreover, fast economic growth in the region's energy and manufacturing sectors has increased maritime trade activities, thereby strengthening the region's dominance in the global market.

North America is experiencing significant growth due to demand for containerized goods and the requirement for reliable port operations. The need for real-time information and supply chain visibility is also driving the market growth in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

Key Market Players to Focus on Integration of Advanced Technologies to Develop Smart Ports

Some of the top companies driving the market's progress are focusing on incorporating advanced technologies into their existing port infrastructure to transform them into smart ports. This move will help them increase the operational efficiency of their ports and enhance the safety of cargo transportation activities.

Notable Industry Development:

September 2022 - IBM announced its partnership with the Valencia Port Foundation to improve the port's business processes by creating credible, transparent, and verifiable data sharing throughout the port's ecosystem.

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Intel Corporation (U.S.)

Trelleborg (Sweden)

Kaleris (U.S.)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

Abu Dhabi Ports (U.A.E)

Royal Dutch Shell (U.K.)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

KONGSBERG (Norway)

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights provides strategic corporate analysis and precise data, assisting organizations of all sizes promptly to make well-informed decisions. Our reports combine comprehensive market studies enriched with relevant data crafted by our seasoned analysts and consultants utilizing industry-leading research tools and methodologies. To this end, we offer services that are designed to help organizations uncover hidden opportunities and comprehend existing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 833 909 2966 (Toll Free)

UK: +44 808 502 0280 (Toll Free)

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/smart-port-market-size-to-be-valued-at-usd-23-10-billion-by-2034-increasing-volume-of-international-maritime-trade-to-boost-market-development-fortune-business-insights-302927600.html