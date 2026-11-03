At Bizzmine's Digital Summit 2026 they showcased a comprehensive solution portfolio, AI agents working within business processes, a modern experience across devices and the next stage of Bizzmine's AI strategy.

Bizzmine has announced a major expansion of its intelligent QHSE platform at Digital Summit 2026. The company presented more than 40 ready to use solutions spanning Quality, Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) and Compliance, together with advances in artificial intelligence and a fundamentally renewed user experience.

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Bizzmine summit panel discussion

The latest developments give organisations a broader range of operational processes to manage in one environment, with connected information, common governance and a clear view of responsibilities and completed work across locations.

"What impresses me most is how quickly we can now turn innovation into value for our customers," said Mark Abbas, CEO of Bizzmine. "In just one year, we have expanded from around 15 solutions to more than 40, got recognized by leading industry analysts for our EHS capabilities, introduced new AI capabilities and agents, and transformed the experience for our users. We can now bring new solutions and features to customers at an unprecedented pace. And we are doing it with the enterprise security that our customers expect, reflected in our CyberVadis Platinum recognition and outstanding score of 972."

More than 40 solutions spanning Quality, EHS and Compliance

Over the past year, Bizzmine has expanded its portfolio from approximately 15 prepared solutions to more than 40. Quality capabilities such as document control, audits and corrective and preventive actions (CAPA) are joined by EHS solutions for permits to work, risk assessments and incident management, together with broader compliance solutions including information security.

All of these solutions run on the same platform and share the data set, workflow technology, and reporting capabilities. Organisations can standardise critical processes internationally while giving individual sites the flexibility to meet local operational requirements.

Bizzmine takes its AI capabilities to the next level

Already a frontrunner in bringing AI into QHSE software, Bizzmine demonstrated a significant advance in how its technology can be used. AI agents can now execute defined tasks directly within workflow steps, process relevant information and return their results to the next stage of work. Authorised users retain oversight and approval wherever required, with a record of the agent's contribution.

Bizzmine also previewed a new generation of specialised agents for activities including document analysis and audit preparation. The platform's approach makes it possible to introduce new agents and AI features more rapidly and apply them across the operational processes customers already manage in Bizzmine.

Bizzmine also presented enhancements to the internal CoPilot that help users find and combine relevant information across authorised documents and other governed Bizzmine data. This gives employees access to a richer source of operational knowledge directly within the platform.

Extending AI connectivity through MCP

Looking ahead, Bizzmine outlined its plans to support the Model Context Protocol (MCP). The planned interface is intended to allow approved external AI systems and agents to work securely with Bizzmine information and processes, under the permissions and controls set by each organisation.

Vision AI connects safety observations to action

A Summit demonstration showed how Vision AI can identify potentially unsafe conditions in images or video, including workers who are missing required PPE (personal protective equipment). An observation can be transferred into Bizzmine with its supporting evidence and routed into a controlled incident or nonconformity process.

The demonstration illustrated how visual intelligence and structured workflows can connect an observation in the workplace to investigation and follow up, with human review at the appropriate stages.

A state of the art user experience across devices

Bizzmine unveiled a substantially modernised experience for end users, with extensive improvements to its visual design, navigation, screen layouts and day to day interactions. Creating content is more intuitive, workflow design is more visual and users can reach the information and tasks they need with less effort.

The updated experience works across desktop, tablet and mobile devices, giving employees access to Bizzmine wherever their work takes them. Whether in a factory, warehouse, laboratory, construction site or office, users benefit from a consistent, contemporary interface designed around the work they need to complete.

Enterprise scale and security

Following continued double-digit growth, the Bizzmine platform now supports more than 275,000 users in over 75 countries. Its ability to support international operations is underpinned by shared governance, configurable permissions and traceable processes.

Enterprise access controls, audit trails and configurable approval stages help organisations govern sensitive operations and maintain accountability, including where AI agents contribute to a process.

The announcements reflect Bizzmine's direction as an intelligent QHSE orchestrator, bringing together the solutions, information and people needed to carry out quality, safety and compliance work across an organisation.

About Bizzmine

Bizzmine develops intelligent software that helps organisations manage quality, health, safety, environment and compliance activities. Its integrated platform connects people, processes and information across activities including document control, audits, corrective actions, risk assessments and incident management. The platform supports more than 275,000 users in over 75 countries, helping teams manage responsibilities, complete critical work and maintain a clear record of results.

Developed and hosted in the European Union by default, Bizzmine also offers additional hosting options outside the EU to meet different organisational requirements.

For more information: www.bizzmine.com

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Contacts:

Media enquiries:

Lara van Rijswijk, CMO Bizzmine

Lara.vanrijswijk@bizzmine.com

Mobile number: 0031 6 34450336