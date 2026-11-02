Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
4,7 Mrd. USD aus Washington für alte Bohrlöcher: Wer sichert sich die Aufträge?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XB2X | ISIN: US68235P1084 | Ticker-Symbol: OG9
Frankfurt
03.11.26 | 08:35
70,00 Euro
+0,72 % +0,50
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
ONE GAS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ONE GAS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
70,5072,0011:28
70,5072,0010:57
PR Newswire
02.11.2026 21:15 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ONE Gas, Inc.: ONE Gas Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results; Raises 2026 Adjusted Financial Guidance Above Previous Range

Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend

Analyst call and webcast scheduled tomorrow, Nov. 3 at 11 a.m. EST

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) today announced its third quarter financial results, raised its 2026 adjusted financial guidance and declared its quarterly dividend.

"In the third quarter, we again delivered positive results and, for the second time this year, raise our 2026 financial outlook," said Robert S. McAnnally, chief executive officer. "Our 2026 financing plan is complete, and we see continued opportunity ahead as diverse large-load demand develops across our footprint. Importantly, we expect our average 2026 customer bills to remain flat to last year."

FINANCIAL RESULTS & HIGHLIGHTS

  • The Company raised its 2026 adjusted earnings per diluted share guidance to a range of $4.95 to $5.01, from a previous range of $4.89 to $4.95;
  • Third quarter 2026 adjusted net income was $33.5 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, compared with $28.6 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, in the same period last year;
  • Year-to-date 2026 adjusted net income was $218.9 million, or $3.47 per diluted share, compared with $181.3 million, or $3.00 per diluted share, in 2025;
  • Third quarter 2026 net income was $31.2 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, compared with $26.5 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, in the same period last year;
  • Year-to-date 2026 net income was $206.7 million, or $3.27 per diluted share, compared with $177.9 million, or $2.94 per diluted share, in 2025;
  • In Aug. 2026, the Company issued $375 million of 5.45 percent 10-year senior notes due Sept. 2036; and
  • The board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.68 per share ($2.72 annualized), payable on Dec. 3, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 16, 2026.

THIRD QUARTER 2026 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

ONE Gas reported operating income of $77.4 million in the third quarter, compared with $65.4 million in the third quarter 2025, which primarily reflects:

  • an increase of $13.5 million in revenue from new rates; and
  • an increase of $3.3 million in residential sales due primarily to net customer growth in Oklahoma and Texas.

These increases were partially offset by:

  • an increase of $1.0 million in employee-related cost; and
  • an increase of $2.8 million in depreciation and amortization expense.

Excluding interest related to KGSS-I securitized bonds, net interest expense increased $1.6 million for the three months ending September 30, 2026. The increase in interest expense is due primarily to interest on the $250 million 13-month unsecured term loan that matured in September 2026 and the issuance of $375 million 5.45 percent senior notes due September 2036.

Income tax expense includes a credit for amortization of the regulatory liability associated with excess deferred income taxes (EDIT) of $2.2 million and $1.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, and 2025, respectively.

Capital expenditures and asset removal costs were $229.0 million for the third quarter 2026 compared with $207.6 million in the same period last year, primarily representing expenditures for system integrity and extension of service to new areas.

YEAR-TO-DATE 2026 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Operating income for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, was $349.6 million, compared with $317.7 million in 2025, which primarily reflects:

  • an increase of $57.2 million from new rates;
  • an increase of $6.5 million in residential sales due primarily to net customer growth in Oklahoma and Texas; and
  • an increase of $2.0 million from released transportation capacity to other shippers in Kansas.

These increases were partially offset by:

  • a decrease of $11.3 million in revenue due to lower sales and transport volumes, net of the impact of weather normalization mechanisms;
  • an increase of $13.4 million in employee-related costs;
  • an increase of $3.3 million in outside services;
  • an increase of $2.3 million in fleet expense; and
  • an increase of $3.3 million in bad debt expense.

Weather was 23 percent warmer than normal and 25 percent warmer than the prior year for the nine months ended September 30, 2026. The impact on operating income was mitigated by weather normalization mechanisms.

Excluding interest related to KGSS-I securitized bonds, net interest expense decreased $5.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026. The decrease in interest expense is due primarily to lower weighted-average interest rate on commercial paper borrowings and the implementation of Texas House Bill 4384.

Income tax expense includes a credit for amortization of the regulatory liability associated with EDIT of $15.0 million and $11.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, and 2025, respectively.

Capital expenditures and asset removal costs were $586.9 million for the nine-month 2026 period compared with $575.4 million in the same period last year, primarily representing expenditures for system integrity and extension of service to new areas.

REGULATORY ACTIVITIES UPDATE

In July 2026, Kansas Gas Service submitted an application to the Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) requesting an increase of approximately $14.3 million related to its Gas System Reliability Surcharge to be effective October 2026. The filing included expanded infrastructure investments as defined by Kansas House Bill 2435. On September 22, 2026, the KCC approved the application, and the new rates became effective in October 2026.

In March 2026, Texas Gas Service made a Gas Reliability Infrastructure Program filing for all customers requesting a $36.9 million revenue increase to be effective in July 2026. In June 2026, the Texas Railroad Commission approved an increase of $36.9 million, and new rates became effective in July 2026.

In February 2026, Oklahoma Natural Gas filed its annual Performance-Based Rate Change (PBRC) application for the test year ended December 2025. The filed request included a $28.7 million base rate revenue increase, $2.6 million energy efficiency incentive and $14.4 million of estimated EDIT to be credited to customers in 2027. At the hearing on June 11, 2026, the administrative law judge recommended approval of the application as filed. Interim rates subject to refund were implemented on June 26, 2026, in compliance with the PBRC tariff. The OCC issued an order approving the application on October 14, 2026. That order has been since appealed to the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

2026 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Based on strong operational performance, the Company raised its 2026 adjusted earnings expectations, with net income expected to be in the range of $313 million to $317 million, compared with its previously announced range of $310 million to $314 million. Adjusted earnings per diluted share are expected to be approximately $4.95 to $5.01, compared with the previously announced range of $4.89 to $4.95. The midpoint of 2026 adjusted earnings per diluted share guidance increased to $4.98, up from the previous guidance midpoint of $4.92.

Capital investments, including asset removal costs, are still expected to be approximately $800 million in 2026, primarily targeted for system integrity and replacement projects. Capital investments for extensions to new customers are expected to be approximately $230 million of the $800 million.

EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

The ONE Gas executive management team will host a conference call on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, at 11 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (10 a.m. Central Standard Time). The call also will be carried live on the ONE Gas website.

To participate in the telephone conference call, dial 800-715-9871, passcode 3280987, or log on to www.onegas.com/investors and select Events and Presentations.

If you are unable to participate in the conference call or the webcast, a replay will be available on the ONE Gas website, www.onegas.com, for 30 days. A recording will be available by phone for seven days. The playback call may be accessed at 1-800-770-2030, passcode 3280987.

NON-GAAP DISCLOSURE STATEMENT

This news release includes financial results and guidance for ONE Gas with respect to adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share, which are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share are calculated as GAAP net income plus the deferral of an equity portion of a carrying cost attributable to shareholders' investment capitalized for regulatory purposes but not for financial reporting purposes. These carrying costs relate to property, plant and equipment that has been placed in service, but not yet reflected in rates. Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP net income or GAAP earnings per share.

Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful information because they offer a more complete view of our overall regulatory economics, reflect the period-specific effects of certain regulatory mechanisms designed to mitigate regulatory lag associated with property, plant and equipment placed in service prior to regulatory action, and reflect the impact of regulatory timing differences that arise under the Company's rate-setting framework. These adjustments, net of applicable tax effects, are expected to recur as a result of the Company's regulatory framework and are a consistent part of our earnings profile. A reconciliation of the Company's GAAP net income and GAAP earnings per share to adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share is provided in the Appendix.

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is a 100% regulated natural gas utility, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange and the NYSE Texas under the symbol "OGS." ONE Gas is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States.

Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ONE Gas provides a reliable and affordable energy choice to more than 2.3 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Its divisions include Kansas Gas Service, the largest natural gas distributor in Kansas; Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest in Oklahoma; and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers.

For more information and the latest news about ONE Gas, visit onegas.com and follow its social channels: @ONEGas, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Some of the statements contained and incorporated in this news release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. The forward-looking statements relate to our anticipated financial performance, liquidity, management's plans and objectives for our future operations, our business prospects, the outcome of regulatory and legal proceedings, market conditions and other matters. We make these forward-looking statements in reliance on the safe harbor protections provided under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The following discussion is intended to identify important factors that could cause future outcomes to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements include the items identified in the preceding paragraph, the information concerning possible or assumed future results of our operations and other statements contained or incorporated in this news release identified by words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "should," "goal," "forecast," "guidance," "could," "may," "continue," "might," "potential," "scheduled," "likely," and other words and terms of similar meaning.

One should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are applicable only as of the date of this news release. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Those factors may affect our operations, costs, liquidity, markets, products, services and prices. In addition to any assumptions and other factors referred to specifically in connection with the forward-looking statements, factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statement include, among others, the following:

  • our ability to recover costs, income taxes and amounts equivalent to the cost of property, plant and equipment, regulatory assets and our allowed rate of return in our regulated rates or other recovery mechanisms;
  • cyber-attacks, which, according to experts, continue to increase in volume and sophistication, or breaches of technology systems that could disrupt our operations or result in the loss or exposure of confidential or sensitive customer, employee, vendor, counterparty, or Company information; further, increased remote working arrangements have required enhancements and modifications to our information technology infrastructure (e.g. Internet, Virtual Private Network, remote collaboration systems, etc.), and any failures of the technologies, including third-party service providers, that facilitate working remotely could limit our ability to conduct ordinary operations or expose us to increased risk or effect of an attack;
  • our ability to manage our operations and maintenance costs;
  • changes in regulation of natural gas distribution services, particularly those in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas;
  • the economic climate and, particularly, its effect on the natural gas requirements of our residential and commercial customers;
  • the length and severity of a pandemic or other health crisis which could significantly disrupt or prevent us from operating our business in the ordinary course for an extended period;
  • competition from alternative forms of energy, including, but not limited to, electricity, solar power, wind power, geothermal energy and biofuels;
  • adverse weather conditions and variations in weather, including seasonal effects on demand and/or supply, the occurrence of severe storms in the territories in which we operate, climate change, and the related effects on supply, demand, and costs;
  • indebtedness could make us more vulnerable to general adverse economic and industry conditions, limit our ability to borrow additional funds and/or place us at competitive disadvantage compared with competitors;
  • our ability to secure reliable, competitively priced and flexible natural gas transportation, storage, and supply, including decisions by natural gas producers to reduce production or shut-in producing natural gas wells and expiration of existing supply and transportation and storage arrangements that are not replaced with contracts with similar terms and pricing;
  • our ability to complete necessary or desirable expansion or infrastructure development projects, which may delay or prevent us from serving our customers or expanding our business;
  • operational and mechanical hazards or interruptions;
  • adverse labor relations;
  • the effectiveness of our strategies to reduce earnings lag, revenue protection strategies and risk mitigation strategies, which may be affected by risks beyond our control such as commodity price volatility, counterparty performance or creditworthiness and interest rate risk;
  • the capital-intensive nature of our business, and the availability of and access to, in general, funds to meet our debt obligations prior to or when they become due and to fund our operations and capital expenditures, either through (i) cash on hand, (ii) operating cash flow, or (iii) access to the capital markets and other sources of liquidity;
  • our ability to obtain capital on commercially reasonable terms, or on terms acceptable to us, or at all;
  • limitations on our operating flexibility, earnings and cash flows due to restrictions in our financing arrangements;
  • cross-default provisions in our borrowing arrangements, which may lead to our inability to satisfy all of our outstanding obligations in the event of a default on our part;
  • changes in the financial markets during the periods covered by the forward-looking statements, particularly those affecting the availability of capital and our ability to refinance existing debt and fund investments and acquisitions to execute our business strategy;
  • actions of rating agencies, including the ratings of debt, general corporate ratings and changes in the rating agencies' ratings criteria;
  • changes in inflation and interest rates;
  • our ability to recover the costs of upstream transportation, storage, and natural gas purchased for our customers and any related financing required to support our purchase of natural gas supply;
  • impact of potential impairment charges;
  • volatility and changes in markets for natural gas and our ability to secure additional and sufficient liquidity on reasonable commercial terms to cover costs associated with such volatility;
  • possible loss of local distribution company franchises or other adverse effects caused by the actions of municipalities;
  • payment and performance by counterparties and customers as contracted and when due, including our counterparties maintaining ordinary course terms of supply and payments;
  • changes in existing or the addition of new environmental, safety, tax, cybersecurity and other laws or regulations to which we and our subsidiaries are subject, including those that may require significant expenditures, significant increases in operating costs or, in the case of noncompliance, substantial fines or penalties;
  • the effectiveness of our risk-management policies and procedures, and employees violating our risk-management policies;
  • the uncertainty of estimates, including accruals and costs of environmental remediation;
  • advances in technology, including technologies that increase efficiency or that improve electricity's competitive position relative to natural gas;
  • population growth rates and changes in the demographic patterns of the markets we serve in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas, and economic conditions in these areas;
  • acts of nature and naturally occurring disasters;
  • political unrest and the potential effects of threatened or actual terrorism and war;
  • the sufficiency of insurance coverage to cover losses;
  • the effects of our strategies to reduce tax payments;
  • changes in accounting standards;
  • changes in corporate governance standards;
  • existence of material weaknesses in our internal controls;
  • our ability to comply with all covenants in our indentures and the ONE Gas Credit Agreement, a violation of which, if not cured in a timely manner, could trigger a default of our obligations;
  • our ability to attract and retain talented employees, management and directors, and shortage of skilled-labor;
  • unexpected increases in the costs of providing health care benefits, along with pension and postemployment health care benefits, as well as declines in the discount rates on, declines in the market value of the debt and equity securities of, and increases in funding requirements for, our defined benefit plans; and
  • our ability to successfully complete merger, acquisition or divestiture plans, regulatory or other limitations imposed as a result of a merger, acquisition or divestiture, and the success of the business following a merger, acquisition or divestiture.

These factors are not necessarily all of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any of our forward-looking statements. Other factors could also have material adverse effects on our future results. These and other risks are described in greater detail in Part 1, Item 1A, Risk Factors, in our Annual Report. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or change in circumstances, expectations or otherwise.

APPENDIX


ONE Gas, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


September 30,

September 30,

(Unaudited)

2026

2025

2026

2025


(Thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)

Total revenues

$ 391,313

$ 379,125

$ 1,634,663

$ 1,738,056

Cost of natural gas

73,827

76,614

557,690

707,018

Operating expenses

Operations and maintenance

137,104

137,198

423,679

403,480

Depreciation and amortization

79,627

76,933

232,652

237,951

General taxes

23,374

22,999

70,998

71,872

Total operating expenses

240,105

237,130

727,329

713,303

Operating income

77,381

65,381

349,644

317,735

Other income (expense), net

(2,761)

2,363

362

5,453

Interest expense, net

(36,596)

(35,373)

(100,055)

(106,349)

Income before income taxes

38,024

32,371

249,951

216,839

Income taxes

(6,801)

(5,905)

(43,247)

(38,921)

Net income

$ 31,223

$ 26,466

$ 206,704

$ 177,918

Earnings per share





Basic

$ 0.50

$ 0.44

$ 3.28

$ 2.96

Diluted

$ 0.49

$ 0.44

$ 3.27

$ 2.94

Average shares (thousands)

Basic

63,030

60,183

62,967

60,125

Diluted

63,183

60,554

63,180

60,425

Dividends declared per share of stock

$ 0.68

$ 0.67

$ 2.04

$ 2.01

APPENDIX


ONE Gas, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



September 30,

December 31,

(Unaudited)

2026

2025

Assets

(Thousands of dollars)

Property, plant and equipment



Property, plant and equipment

$ 10,188,569

$ 9,734,150

Accumulated depreciation and amortization

2,718,810

2,611,952

Net property, plant and equipment

7,469,759

7,122,198

Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents

7,269

10,620

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

11,734

23,107

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents

19,003

33,727

Accounts receivable, net

215,889

461,631

Materials and supplies

95,756

97,595

Income tax receivable

-

55,552

Natural gas in storage

211,570

176,451

Regulatory assets

114,384

49,504

Prepaid expenses

25,484

34,224

Other current assets

11,549

7,200

Total current assets

693,635

915,884

Goodwill and other assets



Regulatory assets

269,988

256,225

Securitized intangible asset, net

210,854

233,786

Goodwill

157,953

157,953

Pension and other postemployment benefits

51,474

47,012

Other assets

131,298

120,026

Total goodwill and other assets

821,567

815,002

Total assets

$ 8,984,961

$ 8,853,084

APPENDIX


ONE Gas, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Continued)



September 30,

December 31,

(Unaudited)

2026

2025

Equity and Liabilities

(Thousands of dollars)




Equity and long-term debt



Common stock, $0.01 par value: authorized 250,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 62,856,769


shares at September 30, 2026; issued and outstanding 62,692,392 shares at December 31, 2025

$ 629

$ 627

Paid-in capital

2,543,213

2,530,137

Retained earnings

986,438

909,355

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(539)

4

Total equity

3,529,741

3,440,123

Other long-term debt, excluding current maturities, net of issuance costs

2,504,497

2,133,018

Securitized utility tariff bonds, excluding current maturities, net of issuance costs

190,625

223,020

Total long-term debt, excluding current maturities, net of issuance costs

2,695,122

2,356,038

Total equity and long-term debt

6,224,863

5,796,161

Current liabilities

Current maturities of other long-term debt, net of issuance costs

16

249,674

Current maturities of securitized utility tariff bonds, net of issuance costs

32,266

30,566

Notes payable

789,800

737,400

Accounts payable

126,645

222,102

Accrued taxes other than income

75,287

75,568

Regulatory liabilities

21,733

57,277

Customer deposits

60,203

52,871

Other current liabilities

89,957

106,400

Total current liabilities

1,195,907

1,531,858

Deferred credits and other liabilities

Deferred income taxes

1,022,459

963,874

Regulatory liabilities

431,160

451,620

Other deferred credits

110,572

109,571

Total deferred credits and other liabilities

1,564,191

1,525,065

Commitments and contingencies



Total liabilities and equity

$ 8,984,961

$ 8,853,084

APPENDIX


ONE Gas, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Nine Months Ended


September 30,

(Unaudited)

2026

2025


(Thousands of dollars)

Operating activities



Net income

$ 206,704

$ 177,918

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization

232,652

237,951

Deferred income taxes

39,297

30,742

Share-based compensation expense

11,846

11,305

Provision for doubtful accounts

9,169

5,843

Changes in assets and liabilities:



Accounts receivable

236,573

192,432

Materials and supplies

1,839

(5,791)

Income tax receivable

55,552

-

Natural gas in storage

(35,119)

(36,861)

Asset removal costs

(44,426)

(35,987)

Accounts payable

(95,293)

(130,571)

Accrued taxes other than income

(281)

(1,920)

Customer deposits

7,332

419

Regulatory assets and liabilities - current

(111,460)

55,334

Regulatory assets and liabilities - noncurrent

(4,261)

23,620

Other assets and liabilities - current

(10,976)

3,339

Other assets and liabilities - noncurrent

8,640

8,045

Cash provided by operating activities

507,788

535,818

Investing activities

Capital expenditures

(542,468)

(539,433)

Other investing expenditures

(7,910)

(8,053)

Other investing receipts

7,732

3,629

Cash used in investing activities

(542,646)

(543,857)

Financing activities

Borrowings (repayments) of notes payable, net

52,400

(150,200)

Issuance of other long-term debt, net of discounts and premiums

373,781

250,000

Long-term debt financing costs

(3,356)

(432)

Issuance of common stock

3,895

3,561

Repayment of other long-term debt

(250,010)

(10)

Repayment of securitized utility tariff bonds

(31,133)

(29,493)

Dividends paid

(128,098)

(120,505)

Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of stock compensation

(4,186)

(2,634)

Construction advances

6,841

-

Cash provided by (used in) financing activities

20,134

(49,713)

Change in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents

(14,724)

(57,752)

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period

33,727

78,537

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at end of period

$ 19,003

$ 20,785

Supplemental cash flow information:

Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized including AFUDC at September 30, 2026 and
2025 of $3.0 million and $4.6 million, respectively

$ 97,430

$ 103,926

Cash paid (received) for state income taxes

$ 1,150

$ (768)

Cash paid (received) for federal income taxes

$ (48,802)

$ 7,763

APPENDIX

The following table reconciles the Company's GAAP net income and GAAP earnings per share to adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share:

ONE Gas, Inc.



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


September 30,

September 30,


2026

2025

2026

2025


(Thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)

Net income ,GAAP

$ 31,223

$ 26,466

$ 206,704

$ 177,918

Other income - deferred carrying cost (a)

2,250

2,085

12,232

3,386

Income taxes (b)

-

-

-

-

Adjusted net income - non-GAAP

$ 33,473

$ 28,551

$ 218,936

$ 181,304

Earnings per share - GAAP

Basic

$ 0.50

$ 0.44

$ 3.28

$ 2.96

Diluted

$ 0.49

$ 0.44

$ 3.27

$ 2.94

Adjusted net income per share - non-GAAP

Basic

$ 0.53

$ 0.47

$ 3.48

$ 3.02

Diluted

$ 0.53

$ 0.47

$ 3.47

$ 3.00

Average shares (thousands)

Basic

63,030

60,183

62,967

60,125

Diluted

63,183

60,554

63,180

60,425

(a) The allowance for earnings on shareholders' investment capitalized for regulatory purposes but not for financial reporting purposes applied to property, plant and equipment placed in service, but not yet reflected in Texas rates, as authorized by our regulators or state law. Property, plant and equipment placed in service may vary by quarter based on the timing and complexity of projects, weather impacts, construction completion schedules, contractor activities, and other operational factors. During the three months ended September 30, 2026, we placed $89.8 million of property, plant and equipment in service eligible for this treatment, compared with $116.9 million in the same period last year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, we placed $215.1 million of property, plant and equipment in service eligible for this treatment, compared with $242.5 million in the same period last year.

(b) This deferred carrying cost increases book income but is non-taxable, creating a permanent tax difference.

ONE Gas, Inc.


2026 Financial Guidance: Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP:





Low

Mid

High


(Thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)

Net income ,GAAP

$ 297,500

$ 299,300

$ 301,100

Other income - deferred carrying cost (a)

15,500

15,700

15,900

Income taxes (b)

-

-

-

Adjusted net income - non-GAAP

$ 313,000

$ 315,000

$ 317,000

Earnings per share - GAAP




Basic

$ 4.72

$ 4.75

$ 4.78

Diluted

$ 4.70

$ 4.73

$ 4.76

Adjusted net income per share - non-GAAP

Basic

$ 4.97

$ 5.00

$ 5.03

Diluted

$ 4.95

$ 4.98

$ 5.01

Average shares (thousands)

Basic

62,995

62,995

62,995

Diluted

63,250

63,250

63,250

(a) The allowance for earnings on shareholders' investment capitalized for regulatory purposes but not for financial reporting purposes applied to property, plant and equipment placed in service, but not yet reflected in Texas rates, as authorized by our regulators or state law. Property, plant and equipment placed in service may vary by quarter based on the timing and complexity of projects, weather impacts, construction completion schedules, contractor activities, and other operational factors.

(b) This deferred carrying cost increases book income but is non-taxable, creating a permanent tax difference.

APPENDIX

ONE Gas, Inc.
KGSS-I SECURITIZATION

In November 2022, Kansas Gas Service Securitization I, L.L.C. (KGSS-I) issued $336 million of securitized utility tariff bonds. KGSS-I used the proceeds from the issuance to purchase the Securitized Utility Tariff Property from Kansas Gas Service, pay for debt issuance costs, and reimburse Kansas Gas Service for upfront securitization costs paid on behalf of KGSS-I.

Revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2026, include $11.5 million associated with KGSS-I, which is offset by $8.2 million in operating and amortization expense and $3.2 million in interest expense, net. Compared to the same three month period last year, revenues increased $0.3 million, interest expense, net, decreased $0.4 million, and operating and amortization expense increased $0.6 million.

Revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, include $33.3 million associated with KGSS-I, which is offset by $23.3 million in operating and amortization expense and $10.0 million in interest expense, net. Compared to the same nine month period last year, revenues decreased $2.7 million, interest expense, net, decreased $1.2 million, and amortization and operating expense decreased $1.5 million.

The following table summarizes the impact of KGSS-I on the consolidated balance sheets, for the periods indicated:


September 30,

December 31,


2026

2025


(Thousands of dollars)

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

$ 11,734

$ 23,107

Accounts receivable

4,266

4,463

Securitized intangible asset, net

210,854

233,786

Total assets

$ 226,854

$ 261,356

Current maturities of securitized utility tariff bonds, net of issuance costs

$ 32,266

$ 30,566

Accounts payable

186

136

Accrued interest

2,073

5,894

Securitized utility tariff bonds, excluding current maturities, net of discounts and issuance costs $3.8
million and $4.3 million, as of September 30, 2026, and September 30, 2025, respectively

190,625

223,020

Paid-in capital

1,680

1,680

Retained earnings

24

60

Total liabilities and equity

$ 226,854

$ 261,356

The following table summarizes the impact of KGSS-I on the consolidated statements of income, for the periods indicated:


Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


September 30,

September 30,


2026

2025

2026

2025


(Thousands of dollars)

Operating revenues

$ 11,479

$ 11,216

$ 33,332

$ 36,058

Operating expense

(110)

(110)

(331)

(331)

Amortization expense

(8,138)

(7,490)

(22,933)

(24,476)

Interest income

135

165

381

425

Interest expense

(3,330)

(3,745)

(10,341)

(11,568)

Income before income taxes

36

36

108

108

Income taxes

-

-

-

-

Net income

$ 36

$ 36

$ 108

$ 108

APPENDIX


ONE Gas, Inc.

INFORMATION AT A GLANCE



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


September 30,

September 30,

(Unaudited)

2026

2025

2026

2025


(Millions of dollars)

Natural gas sales

$ 338.4

$ 327.3

$ 1,466.1

$ 1,567.2

Transportation revenues

31.8

31.0

103.7

105.8

Securitization customer charges

11.4

11.2

33.3

36.0

Other revenues

9.8

9.6

31.6

29.1

Total revenues

$ 391.4

$ 379.1

$ 1,634.7

$ 1,738.1

Cost of natural gas

73.8

76.6

557.7

707.0

Operating costs

160.5

160.2

494.7

475.4

Depreciation and amortization

79.7

76.9

232.7

238.0

Operating income

$ 77.4

$ 65.4

$ 349.6

$ 317.7

Net income

$ 31.2

$ 26.5

$ 206.7

$ 177.9

Capital expenditures and asset removal costs

$ 229.0

$ 207.6

$ 586.9

$ 575.4

Volumes (Bcf)





Natural gas sales





Residential

7.3

7.7

61.7

79.2

Commercial and industrial

4.0

4.1

24.0

29.1

Other

0.4

0.5

1.8

2.2

Total sales volumes delivered

11.7

12.3

87.5

110.5

Transportation

47.6

46.1

157.4

160.1

Total volumes delivered

59.3

58.4

244.9

270.6

Average number of customers (in thousands)





Residential

2,122

2,109

2,131

2,119

Commercial and industrial

159

161

161

163

Other

3

3

3

3

Transportation

11

11

11

11

Total customers

2,295

2,284

2,306

2,296

Heating Degree Days





Actual degree days

1

14

4,552

6,074

Normal degree days

38

49

5,943

5,953

Percent colder (warmer) than normal weather

(97) %

(71) %

(23) %

2 %

Statistics by State





Oklahoma





Average number of customers (in thousands)

930

928

935

931

Actual degree days

0

0

1,537

2,080

Normal degree days

0

9

2,028

2,036

Percent colder (warmer) than normal weather

- %

(100) %

(24) %

2 %

Kansas





Average number of customers (in thousands)

649

646

655

653

Actual degree days

1

14

2,305

2,943

Normal degree days

38

38

2,921

2,921

Percent colder (warmer) than normal weather

(97) %

(63) %

(21) %

1 %

Texas





Average number of customers (in thousands)

716

710

716

712

Actual degree days

0

0

710

1,051

Normal degree days

0

2

994

996

Percent colder (warmer) than normal weather

- %

(100) %

(29) %

6 %

Analyst Contact:

Eric Biggers


918-947-7238



Media Contact:

Leah Harper


918-947-7123

SOURCE ONE Gas, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.