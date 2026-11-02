The Chemours Company: Chemours Launches Faizeon Two-Phase Liquid Cooling Solutions for AI Data Centers

New Faizeon portfolio of two-phase direct-to-chip and immersion cooling fluids address rising AI heat loads with superior performance and reduced energy and water use

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chemours Company ("Chemours") (NYSE: CC), today launched Faizeon two-phase liquid cooling solutions1, for artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC), and high-density data centers. The portfolio includes dielectric fluids engineered for both two-phase direct-to-chip and two-phase immersion cooling, giving data center operators and technology partners highly efficient options that can support evolving system architectures and remove heat from high-power processors and servers.

Faizeon fluids use phase change, in which the fluid absorbs heat and changes from liquid to vapor, to enable efficient, reliable heat removal as AI and HPC drive higher chip power and rack densities. In independent third-party testing, a two-phase direct-to-chip system using Faizeon 200 fluid maintained a Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) at up to 19 degrees Celsius lower than a single-phase, water-based fluid, while using a lower coolant flow rate.

"AI's rapid growth is increasing the demands on data center infrastructure, and cooling is becoming a critical constraint," said Denise Dignam, President and CEO at Chemours. "With our liquid cooling solutions, we are applying more than 90 years of thermal management expertise to help data centers manage higher heat loads while improving performance and dramatically reducing energy and water demand. Our Faizeon liquid cooling team is collaborating across the data center ecosystem, to bring together the expertise, testing, and support needed to confidently deploy two-phase liquid cooling at scale."

Faizeon two-phase liquid cooling fluids for direct-to-chip and immersion cooling:

Faizeon 100 fluid - A low-pressure two-phase direct-to-chip fluid designed for system architectures where operating pressure, materials compatibility, and infrastructure considerations are central to deployment planning.

- A low-pressure two-phase direct-to-chip fluid designed for system architectures where operating pressure, materials compatibility, and infrastructure considerations are central to deployment planning. Faizeon 110 fluid - A low-pressure two-phase direct-to-chip fluid with an intermediate boiling point and zero ozone depletion potential for advanced direct-to-chip cooling systems.

- A low-pressure two-phase direct-to-chip fluid with an intermediate boiling point and zero ozone depletion potential for advanced direct-to-chip cooling systems. Faizeon 200 fluid - A high-performance two-phase direct-to-chip fluid-and industry standard for medium pressure systems-offering performance and environmental balance, designed for advanced cooling architectures serving high-density AI and HPC processors.

- A high-performance two-phase direct-to-chip fluid-and industry standard for medium pressure systems-offering performance and environmental balance, designed for advanced cooling architectures serving high-density AI and HPC processors. Faizeon 220 fluid - Chemours' highest-performance two-phase direct-to-chip fluid, well suited for applications where rapid heat removal is critical, including high-density GPU environments, advanced AI clusters, and HPC deployments.

- Chemours' highest-performance two-phase direct-to-chip fluid, well suited for applications where rapid heat removal is critical, including high-density GPU environments, advanced AI clusters, and HPC deployments. Faizeon 500 fluid - A two-phase immersion cooling fluid, formerly Opteon 2P50 dielectric fluid, purpose-built for full-server immersion cooling with excellent dielectric properties, full-server heat capture, ultra-high-density AI deployment support, and waste heat recovery potential.

Benefits of Faizeon fluids:

Superior heat transfer: Through phase change Faizeon fluids absorb and remove high heat loads from processors and server components.

Through phase change Faizeon fluids absorb and remove high heat loads from processors and server components. Lower cooling-related energy demand: Systems designed for Faizeon fluids can reduce the energy required for data center cooling, improving facility efficiency.

Systems designed for Faizeon fluids can reduce the energy required for data center cooling, improving facility efficiency. Minimal cooling-related water consumption: Faizeon-enabled systems can nearly eliminate cooling-related water use, depending on system design and operating conditions.

Faizeon-enabled systems can nearly eliminate cooling-related water use, depending on system design and operating conditions. Fluid circularity: Faizeon fluids are engineered to support recovery, reprocessing, and reuse.

To support continued innovation and accelerated adoption of advanced liquid cooling technologies, Chemours has collaborated across the data center ecosystem to help advance the adoption of two-phase liquid cooling technologies. These efforts include engagements with the U.S. Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), NTT DATA, 2CRSi, DataVolt, Munters, Accelsius, and ZutaCore. Learn more at Faizeon.com.

About The Chemours Company

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is a global leader in providing industrial and specialty chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and advanced electronics, general industrial, and oil and gas. Through our three businesses - Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Titanium Technologies, and Advanced Performance Materials - we deliver application expertise and chemistry-based innovations that solve customers' biggest challenges. Our flagship products are sold under prominent brands such as Opteon, Freon, Ti-Pure, Nafion, Teflon, Viton, and Krytox. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC, Chemours has approximately 5,700 employees and 28 manufacturing sites and serves approximately 2,400 customers in approximately 110 countries. For more information, visit chemours.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to a historical or current fact. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "target," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify "forward-looking statements," which speak only as of the date such statements were made. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, new product development, expected timeline for adoption of new technologies, obtaining required regulatory approvals, decreasing environmental footprint, plans to continue investment in research and development, all of which are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements also involve risks and uncertainties that are beyond Chemours' control. Matters outside our control, including general economic conditions, market adoption of technology, geopolitical conditions and global health events, regulatory changes, and changes in environmental regulations in the U.S. or other jurisdictions that affect demand for or adoption of our products, have affected or may affect our business and operations and may or may continue to hinder our ability to provide goods and services to customers, cause disruptions in our supply chains such as through strikes, labor disruptions or other events, adversely affect our business partners, significantly reduce the demand for our products, adversely affect the health and welfare of our personnel or cause other unpredictable events. Additionally, there may be other risks and uncertainties that Chemours is unable to identify at this time or that Chemours does not currently expect to have a material impact on its business. Factors that could cause or contribute to these differences include the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and our forthcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. Chemours assumes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law.

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1 ©2026 The Chemours Company. Chemours, and the Chemours logo, are trademarks of The Chemours Company. Faizeon is a trademark of The Chemours Company FC, LLC.

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