AAR CORP.: AAR prices offering of $955 million of 7.125% senior notes due 2031 and $960 million of 7.375% senior notes due 2034

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains certain statements, which are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements included herein are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give the Company's current expectations and projections relating to its financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "can," "may," "anticipate," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," "potential," "predict," "intend," "believe," "might," "will," "would," "should," "seek," "could," "positions," "likely," "target," "goal," "strategy" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events, including statements regarding the offering of the Notes, the anticipated terms, timing and completion of the offering, the expected use of proceeds from the offering and the expected financing and consummation of the MRO Holdings Acquisition.



These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated, depending on a variety of factors, including: factors that adversely affect the commercial aviation industry; adverse events and negative publicity in the aviation industry; a reduction in sales to the U.S. government and its contractors; cost overruns and losses on fixed-price contracts; nonperformance by subcontractors or suppliers; the Company's ability to manage the Company's operational footprint; a reduction in outsourcing of maintenance and repair activity by airlines; a shortage of skilled personnel or work stoppages; competition from other companies; financial, operational and legal risks arising as a result of operating internationally; the failure to complete, integrate and realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions, including execution of related operational and financial plans; circumstances associated with divestitures; the inability to recover costs due to fluctuations in market values for aviation products and equipment; cyber or other security threats or disruptions; the need to make significant capital expenditures to keep pace with technological developments in the Company's industry; restrictions on the use of intellectual property and tooling important to the Company's business; the inability to protect the value of the Company's intellectual property; the Company's ability to manage the Company's debt and fund the Company's other liquidity needs; limitations on the Company's ability to access the debt and equity capital markets or to draw down funds under loan agreements; non-compliance with restrictive and financial covenants contained in the Company's debt and loan agreements; changes in or non-compliance with laws and regulations related to federal contractors, the aviation industry, international operations, safety and environmental matters, and the costs of complying with such laws and regulations; exposure to product liability and property claims that may be in excess of the Company's liability insurance coverage; the risk that the MRO Holdings Acquisition may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; the failure to satisfy the closing conditions to the MRO Holdings Acquisition, including the receipt of required regulatory approvals; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance or condition that could give rise to the termination of the Share Purchase Agreement, including in certain circumstances requiring the Company to pay a termination fee; the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary financing arrangements, including under the debt commitment letter entered into in connection with the MRO Holdings Acquisition on terms acceptable to the Company, or at all; the effect of the announcement or pendency of the MRO Holdings Acquisition on the Company's business relationships, operating results and business generally; risks that the MRO Holdings Acquisition may disrupt the Company's current business plans and operations; the Company's ability to retain and hire key personnel in light of the MRO Holdings Acquisition; risks related to diverting management's attention from the Company's ongoing business operations; unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the MRO Holdings Acquisition; potential litigation relating to the MRO Holdings Acquisition; the ability of the Company to successfully integrate MRO Holdings and its subsidiaries following the closing of the MRO Holdings Acquisition and to achieve the anticipated benefits of the MRO Holdings Acquisition, including estimated cost and operational synergies, and the timeline to realize such benefits; the effects of the MRO Holdings Acquisition on the Company's earnings, financial condition, net leverage ratio and credit ratings; the impact of the MRO Holdings Acquisition on the Company's business and future financial condition and operating results, including the ability of the Company or MRO Holdings to repay or prepay indebtedness incurred in connection with the transaction or otherwise; and other factors disclosed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2026 and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended August 31, 2026, in each case as may be updated or supplemented by any subsequent filings with the SEC. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize adversely, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described.



The Company derives many of its forward-looking statements from its operating budgets and forecasts, which are based on many detailed assumptions. While the Company believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it cautions that it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. These events and uncertainties are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many are beyond the Company's control. The risks described in these reports are not the only risks the Company faces, as additional risks and uncertainties not currently known or foreseeable or deemed immaterial may materially adversely affect the Company's business, financial condition or results of operations in future periods. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof or thereof, as applicable. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.