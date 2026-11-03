Bioz, Inc.: SHI Advanced Technologies Turns Published Research into an Interactive Customer Resource with Bioz

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2026 / Bioz, Inc. , a citation-based platform connecting researchers with evidence relevant to their product decisions, is supporting deeper exploration of SHI Advanced Technologies' through Bioz Badges . Integrated directly into SHI Advanced Technologies' product webpages, the badges bring published research into the product evaluation process, helping visitors explore documented applications alongside technical specifications.

Evaluating cryogenic equipment requires an understanding of both technical capabilities and how products have been used in demanding research environments. SHI Advanced Technologies makes this information more accessible by displaying publication excerpts, scientific images, and links to relevant articles directly on its website. Visitors can explore evidence related to their interests while browsing products, creating a more informative path from initial discovery to further evaluation.

"Our customers are looking for more than technical specifications. They want to understand how our technologies are being used in research and how those applications relate to their own work," said Sarah Mitchell , Marketing Communications Manager at SHI Advanced Technologies. "Bioz Badges bring that context directly to our product webpages. Seeing visitors explore publications reinforces the value of making this evidence an accessible part of our website experience."

Visitors actively explored the research behind SHI Advanced Technologies' products by browsing publication carousels, expanding article excerpts, accessing full-text articles, and viewing scientific images. By placing this evidence alongside product information, SHI helps prospective customers assess relevance to their applications while giving its marketing team insight into the content that captures their interest. Badge analytics support a more informed approach to digital content and product communication, while dynamically updated publication data reduces the manual effort of maintaining citation lists.

"Publication data becomes especially valuable when customers can explore it at the moment they are evaluating a product," said Dr. Karin Lachmi , Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Bioz. "SHI Advanced Technologies' engagement results demonstrate that visitors are taking the opportunity to investigate the research behind its technologies. By making that evidence readily accessible, SHI is helping researchers and engineers build confidence in their product evaluations while gaining meaningful insight into customer interests."

Through its use of Bioz Badges, SHI Advanced Technologies connects product expertise with documented scientific use, turning published research into an interactive resource that supports customer discovery, deeper engagement, and more informed purchasing decisions.

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced citation-based data platform for scientific research, offering evidence-backed product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products and services for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Bioz Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About SHI Advanced Technologies

SHI Advanced Technologies, part of the Mechatronics Segment of Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., is a global leader in cryogenic and vacuum technologies, serving the medical, semiconductor, flat panel, general coating and scientific research markets. With over six decades of expertise and a presence spanning Asia, Europe and the United States, the organization combines engineering excellence with a global sales and service network to deliver innovative cryocooler and cryopump solutions.

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For more information about Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com .

SOURCE: Bioz, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/shi-advanced-technologies-turns-published-research-into-an-interactiv-1243806