German startup Eden Energy is developing commercial battery storage systems using retired e-scooter batteries that still retain much of their original capacity. The Freiburg-based spin-off from the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) has delivered its first 70 kWh storage system, built from 112 used batteries. "With this storage capacity, we are initially targeting small and medium-sized enterprises in the region that already have a photovoltaic system but lack a storage solution," said Florian Bierwirth, who previously worked in Fraunhofer ISE's power electronics department ...

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