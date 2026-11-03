WYRESTORM TECHNOLOGIES PROAV CORPORATION: WyreStorm Strengthens EMEA Partner Engagement with New Netherlands Headquarters

WyreStorm Strengthens EMEA Partner Engagement with New Netherlands Headquarters

Haarlem base supports closer collaboration, product demonstrations and day-to-day regional operations.

HAARLEM, Netherlands, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WyreStorm Technologies is strengthening its engagement with distributors, system integrators and customers across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), supported by its new regional headquarters in Haarlem, the Netherlands.

Opened in September, the headquarters provides a dedicated base for WyreStorm's international team and its day-to-day EMEA/India/Pacific operations. It also offers a place to meet partners, discuss project requirements, demonstrate products and plan future technical training initiatives.

"EMEA has always been an important part of the WyreStorm business, and establishing a dedicated headquarters here reflects the commitment we have to the market," said Vincent Philippo, Executive Director International Sales at WyreStorm. "Having a permanent base in Haarlem allows us to work even more closely with our partners and customers while giving our international team a place where we can meet, collaborate and continue building the business together."

For partners, the focus is on practical collaboration. Direct access to the regional team can make it easier to discuss applications, select suitable technologies and work through system design questions. The headquarters will support those conversations as WyreStorm continues developing solutions across AV over IP, collaboration and control.

Located near Amsterdam, Haarlem also provides a convenient meeting point for partners travelling across EMEA, making in-person discussions and demonstrations easier to arrange.

"Being present in the market matters," added Philippo. "Our partners want access to the people behind the products, and we want to make those relationships easier and stronger. This headquarters gives us another way to do that."

With the Haarlem headquarters now operational, WyreStorm aims to build on existing regional relationships and create more opportunities for collaboration across EMEA.

About WyreStorm

WyreStorm is a US-based manufacturer and global leader in AV signal distribution and unified collaboration solutions. With headquarters in New York and an international hub in Europe, the company delivers award-winning technologies designed to simplify AV deployments across corporate, education, and commercial environments.

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WyreStorm Press Contact:

Eva Beens PR & Comms Manager Tel: +971 50 8800 950 email: eva.beens@wyrestorm.com

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