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PR Newswire
03.11.2026 10:06 Uhr
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ieGeek Opens Reservations for ZY-Q5 Security Camera System with Local Storage

ieGeek Opens Reservations for ZY-Q5 Security Camera System with Local Storage

HONG KONG, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ieGeek has opened early-bird reservations for the ZY-Q5 security camera system in the UK and Europe. The system pairs 5MP outdoor cameras with a base station, allowing households to monitor different areas of their home through the ieGeek Cam app and save recordings locally without a monthly subscription.

Reservations are available through the UK ZY-Q5 page and European ZY-Q5 page. Orders open on 15 November 2026, with first-batch dispatch for eligible early-bird orders scheduled to begin on 25 November.

Centralised viewing and local storage

The ieGeek Cam app displays multiple live camera feeds on one screen, so households can check entrances, gardens and driveways together. The base station supports up to eight devices and accepts microSD cards up to 512GB for local recording.

Outdoor monitoring by day and night

ZY-Q5's 5MP cameras support full-colour night vision, while AI detection and automatic tracking help users follow activity around their property. Users can set detection zones and monitoring schedules, receive motion alerts and speak to visitors through two-way audio.

Solar-assisted charging helps reduce manual recharging, and the cameras have an IP65 weather-resistance rating for outdoor use.

Black Friday in the UK and Europe

ieGeek will also run a Black Friday event with up to 60% off selected products. Featured models include the S5 solar security camera and S11 4G LTE camera. VIP early access runs from 8 to 11 November, followed by the main sale from 12 November to 4 December. Regional offers and terms are available on the UK Black Friday page and European Black Friday page.

About ieGeek

Since 2016, ieGeek has designed and manufactured home security products, including cameras, video doorbells and baby monitors. The brand has sold over 3.81 million units across more than 80 countries.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iegeek-opens-reservations-for-zy-q5-security-camera-system-with-local-storage-302927592.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.