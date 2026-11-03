Neudata appoints Tom Fletcher-Manuel as Chief Revenue Officer to accelerate its next phase of growth

LONDON, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neudata, a global leader in alternative and market data intelligence, has appointed Tom Fletcher-Manuel as Chief Revenue Officer. The appointment comes as the company continues to expand its global business and strengthen its commercial capabilities to support the next phase of growth. Based in London, Tom joins Neudata's leadership team and will lead the company's global revenue strategy, overseeing sales, account management and go-to-market execution across its products and services.

Rado Lipuš, CEO and founder of Neudata, said: "Over the past decade, we've built a strong position in the data intelligence industry, with a growing global client base and an expanding portfolio of products and services. As the data market evolves, particularly with the rapid development of AI, we're seeing new opportunities to collaborate more closely with clients and develop innovative solutions. Tom brings extensive experience in growing financial information businesses, leading international commercial teams and building strong client relationships. His leadership will be instrumental in helping us capitalise on these opportunities and take Neudata into its next phase of growth."

Tom brings more than 15 years of commercial leadership experience across financial information, investment research and data businesses. He joins Neudata from Third Bridge, where he spent more than six years, most recently as Head of Commercial for Public Equities & Credit across Europe and North America. In this role, he led a commercial organisation of approximately 90 people across Sales, Account Management and Client Success, delivering significant organic growth in annual recurring revenue while improving client retention and sales productivity. Previously, Tom spent more than nine years at Acuris (Mergermarket) in senior commercial and client relationship management roles.

At Neudata, Tom will be responsible for developing and executing the company's global revenue and go-to-market strategy. His priorities will include strengthening the commercial organisation, expanding relationships with existing and prospective clients, and driving sustainable revenue growth across Neudata's product portfolio. He will also work closely with product and research teams to identify new market opportunities and ensure client insights help shape the development of new products and services.

Tom Fletcher-Manuel said: "Neudata has built an impressive business helping institutional investors navigate an increasingly complex data landscape. With AI transforming how data is discovered, evaluated and used, there's a real opportunity to bring Neudata's expertise and solutions to more clients and explore new ways of delivering value. I'm excited about the company's focus on innovation and the opportunity to work closely with clients and colleagues across the business to turn new ideas into solutions that address real market needs."

About Neudata

Neudata is an independent alternative and market data intelligence platform connecting institutional data buyers with data providers. Founded over 10 years ago, Neudata today connects more than 1,000 data buyers with over 4,400 data providers and provides access to more than 11,000 datasets, providing unbiased research and analysis that helps clients discover, evaluate and manage external datasets with confidence. A team of 100 people across London, New York and Shanghai runs Neudata's Scout and Ranger platforms, its global events programme and its 1-to-1 networking programme - AltDating. Neudata also helps organisations monetise their existing data assets through its consulting services. For more information, visit www.neudata.co.

Media contact:

press@neudata.co

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