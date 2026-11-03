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PR Newswire
03.11.2026 10:18 Uhr
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Artemis UK Future Leaders Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Artemis UK Future Leaders Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 03

03 November 2026

ARTEMIS UK FUTURE LEADERS PLC

(the 'Company')

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Transaction in own shares

The Board of the Company announces that on 2 November 2026 it made a market purchase of 14,000 Ordinary shares of 20 pence each in the capital of the Company representing 0.03% of the current issued Ordinary share capital. The shares were purchased at a price of 402.779 pence per Ordinary share and will be held in treasury.

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital comprises 49,826,436 Ordinary shares, of which 21,151,358 are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company will be 28,675,078 Ordinary shares.

Total Voting Rights

The above figure 28,675,078 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Northern Trust Secretarial Services (UK) Limited

Company Secretary


© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.