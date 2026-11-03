Artemis UK Future Leaders Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 03

03 November 2026

ARTEMIS UK FUTURE LEADERS PLC

(the 'Company')



LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Transaction in own shares

The Board of the Company announces that on 2 November 2026 it made a market purchase of 14,000 Ordinary shares of 20 pence each in the capital of the Company representing 0.03% of the current issued Ordinary share capital. The shares were purchased at a price of 402.779 pence per Ordinary share and will be held in treasury.

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital comprises 49,826,436 Ordinary shares, of which 21,151,358 are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company will be 28,675,078 Ordinary shares.

Total Voting Rights

The above figure 28,675,078 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Northern Trust Secretarial Services (UK) Limited

Company Secretary



